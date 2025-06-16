Kate Middleton's whim that's sparking controversy in the UK

In a new chapter of her public life, the Princess of Wales has sparked comments in the United Kingdom. What seemed like a protocol visit to Scotland—as godmother of HMS Glasgow—has triggered a heated media stir over a detail that many consider contradictory.

the not-so-discreet trip

On May 22, Kate Middleton landed in Glasgow aboard a private Embraer Legacy 600 jet, according to external sources. The luxurious aircraft—rented through Luxaviation—has a capacity for 13 passengers and an estimated cost of between €5,700 and €11,000 ($6,200 and $12,000) per hour. The round-trip flight is presumed to exceed €25,000 ($27,000), a figure that has caused discomfort among those who perceive inconsistency between her green rhetoric and her choice of transport.

the royal announcement and the christening of HMS Glasgow

Just hours after her arrival, Kate took part in the christening ceremony of the anti-submarine frigate HMS Glasgow. She broke a bottle of Scotch whisky and pronounced the iconic phrase: "I have the pleasure of naming this ship HMS Glasgow, may God bless her..." Her elegance and good disposition momentarily eclipsed the controversy... until the spotlight returned to the jet.

| @princeandprincessofwales

coherence or contradiction?

The princess is known for recycling outfits and advocating for sustainability in her speeches and public appearances. However, the use of a private jet with a high environmental and economic cost has been criticized on social media and in the press.

Many see a lack of coherence between Kate's progressive image and her privileged decision. On social platforms, users comment that the action "clashes with her defense of the environment." They also criticize the "modern royalty," who preach responsible consumption but resort to top-level travel.

Nevertheless, others defend her choice. They argue that this is an official visit with strict security protocols and logistical reasons that justify the transport.

| XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

official responses and real context

Kensington Palace hasn't made a public statement about the cost or reasons for the private jet. The usual silence of the British Royal Household, to avoid going into financial details about official travel, contrasts with the loud debate that has arisen in digital media.

This incident comes in a context where Kate is regaining visibility after her battle with cancer. Since the beginning of 2024, she has been the subject of headlines related to her health and professional ethics. Now, attention is once again focused on her personal and public coherence.

what message does she really send?

The controversy isn't just about figures or emissions, but about the public perception of a figure who, after fighting an illness and taking on a more sustainable agenda, chooses a means of transport considered unnecessary. For some, it's an attack on the environmentalist message. For others, it's a justifiable gesture within the rigidity of her official duties.

| XCatalunya, @princeandprincessofwales

This episode raises two essential questions: can a sustainable image fit with private top-level travel? The debate remains open. What is certain is that this is another example of the eternal clash between royal protocol and public expectations.

In summary, Kate Middleton has caused controversy in the United Kingdom for choosing a private jet for a royal engagement in Scotland, which clashes with her ecological rhetoric. Although many criticize the contradiction, others point out that she acts within complex royal structures. Her official silence only adds more fuel to the debate.