Nandu Jubany explains the ultimate recipe for coca de Sant Joan

A few days before the magical night of June 23, the revetlla de Sant Joan, many households in Catalonia are starting preparations for one of the most desired celebrations of the year. Firecrackers, bonfires, music, and family are the main features of a unique night, but there's one element that never fails to appear on the table: coca de Sant Joan.

Jubany defends Catalan tradition

With a video posted on his social media, Jubany not only explains step by step how to prepare this typical sweet, but also sends a clear and heartfelt message: "May we never lose Catalan traditions and may you have a wonderful revetlla." Beyond the kitchen, Jubany's gesture is also an act of cultural affirmation.

At a time when many customs tend to fade away, he reminds us of the importance of keeping roots alive. Jubany says that at his home, they already have the coques ready, encouraging his followers to do the same: Cook as a family, recover traditional recipes, and celebrate the shortest night of the year with a unique identity.

| XCatalunya, @nandujubany_oficial

The pagan origin of a Catalan delight

Coca de Sant Joan is not just any dessert. Its history goes back to pagan rituals of sun worship, linked to the summer solstice. In those times, bonfires and circular shapes were symbols of protection and renewal. In fact, in the past, coca had a hole in the center to symbolize the sun.

The night of June 23 to 24 is special: it's the shortest night of the year, and in Catalonia, people experience it intensely. Coca, along with fireworks and family gatherings, is an essential part of this festivity. With sugar, candied fruit, pine nuts, or even chocolate, coca adapts to all tastes and homes, without losing its essence.

| XCatalunya, @nandujubany_oficial

Nandu Jubany's step-by-step recipe

The chef offers a traditional recipe, easy to follow and designed to be made at home. The base is a brioche-type dough, light and fluffy, which must be left to ferment well to achieve the ideal texture. The secret, according to Jubany, is to respect the timing and use quality ingredients.

To decorate it, he goes for the classics: candied fruit (especially cherries), pine nuts, and coarse sugar. Before baking, it's brushed with beaten egg so it turns out shiny and appetizing. The oven must be very hot, between 392 and 428 °F (200 and 220 °C), and the baking time is about 15 to 20 minutes, until the surface reaches a perfect golden color.

Additionally, for those with a sweet tooth, Nandu also prepares an irresistible version with chocolate. While roots are important, creativity and personal taste also have a place in this popular celebration.

A recipe that goes beyond flavor

Nandu Jubany's proposal is not just gastronomic. It's also a declaration of love for Catalan culture. In times when traditions seem increasingly fragile, chefs like him remind us that identity is also created at home, with yeast, pine nuts, and a lot of heart.

So this year, if you haven't thought about your coca de Sant Joan yet, take note of Jubany's recipe, put on your apron, and enjoy one of the most emblematic nights of our land as it deserves: with flavor, joy, and pride in who we are.