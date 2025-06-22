The vacation photos of Gavi and Ana Pelayo that delight their fans

Since images of their desired kiss on the field were leaked after his return to the field following an injury, many have followed every step of the Barça midfielder and his partner, Ana Pelayo. Now, the two have surprised their followers with a series of photos from an exotic destination that reveal an authentic and relaxed connection.

family vacation in tanzania

Just two days ago, Gavi, his sister Aurora, and Ana Pelayo were seen enjoying a safari in Tanzania. In the images, captured from a hot air balloon and from a 4x4, the couple look at the horizon alongside zebras and lions. One snapshot shows Gavi sticking his head out the window, while Ana gazes at the landscape with a smile.

According to social media, this trip is not a solo one: Aurora's partner has also joined, and more family members are expected to join as well. These holidays provide a break after an intense season: Gavi returned from a serious injury that kept him out for almost a year (un año), and he has been a key piece both in La Liga and in the Champions League.

fans' reaction on social media

The couple have caused a wave of reactions on social media. On X, El Nacional's post highlights the "romantic photo" in an exotic destination alongside two more companions. Fans comment that it's a "family trip, but also romantic," praising the complicity reflected in every shot, especially during the safari moments or in the balloon.

An influential TikTok profile, @javihoyosmartinez, has shared clips from the safari that have accumulated thousands of views, noting that the couple look "very comfortable, relaxed, and happy."

a relationship that began in silence

Ana Pelayo, a Seville-born influencer with a degree in criminology and more than 270,000 followers on Instagram, has become a recurring figure in Barça circles since mid-2024. Her relationship with Gavi was confirmed when she accompanied his family members to Camp Nou, and the club shared a TikTok video with a kiss with him after his return from injury. Days later, they were seen on a getaway to Andorra and at Disneyland Paris, trips they discreetly hid but that reflected a clear and authentic bond.

La Vanguardia journalist reported on their stay at a top-level hotel in Andorra, noting that both posted stories from the same car and shared an escape for several days. All of this pointed to a progressive normalization of their relationship, where both appear more united and public.

what does this getaway bring?

These days in Tanzania are more than just a vacation to disconnect. They represent another step in consolidating their story, presenting Ana not only as a companion but as part of the player's family core. The images convey a couple who, after months of discretion, show serenity and complicity in an exotic setting.

after the vacation

Once the vacation is over, Gavi will return to his commitments with Barça and with the national team, this time with both moral and media support. Meanwhile, Ana Pelayo has already shared adventurous moments on social media, from Instagram and TikTok, confirming that their relationship is serious.

These family and romantic holidays in Africa not only offer a more intimate view of the couple, but also strengthen Gavi's public narrative. A young footballer who balances professional success with personal stability.