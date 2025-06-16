Marc Casadó's girlfriend's name is only 3 letters long

The squad of FC Barcelona doesn't just shine on the field. Off the field, the club's young talents also star in personal stories that capture the interest of fans. Friendships, family moments, and of course, romantic relationships are part of the players' daily lives.

This is one of the players who has grown up through the youth ranks, one of those who, every time he steps onto the grass, makes it clear that he feels the colors. During the Copa del Rey final held in Seville a few months ago, he was in the spotlight for what happened after the final whistle. In the middle of a family celebration, a young woman unknown to many appeared.

a new face next to the family

While the players were celebrating with their loved ones, the most alert fans noticed a new face among the hugs and photos with the trophy. She wasn't just a friend, nor a fan who had slipped in. Her closeness with the family, the shared images, and the place she held in the locker room celebrations raised suspicions.

| F.C. Barcelona, Instagram

This young woman not only accompanied the footballer's family at the La Cartuja stadium, she also spent the whole weekend in Seville with them. On social media, her posts matched those of the player's sister and other members of his inner circle.

clues that reveal more than friendship

The key came with a recap post that the young woman uploaded to her Instagram profile. Among several photos from April, one in particular caught attention: a mirror selfie in which a boy hugs her from behind and kisses her on the neck. His full face doesn't appear, but his bare torso does.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

This image, along with other clues on social media—stories from the stands at Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc, posts wearing Barça's jersey, and messages of support during matches—ended up confirming what many already suspected: theirs wasn't just friendship.

discretion, love, and unconditional support

The couple have decided to keep their relationship low-profile, without romantic statements or explicit photos. But through gestures, details, and small hints on social media, they've shown a solid and genuine affection. The player's inner circle already knows her, and at the club, they've also seen her as a regular figure at matches.

Although it may seem like just a summer story, everything indicates that it's something more serious. The images in Seville, her constant presence at matches, and the natural way she fits into the family dynamic suggest a consolidated relationship.

the final revelation: who is she?

After weeks of speculation and shared photos, there is no longer any doubt: the girl who has won the heart of Barça's number 17 is Noa Brea. Her appearance with the family, her synchronized posts, and above all, that romantic mirror selfie confirmed what many suspected.

Marc Casadó and Noa Brea are in love. Even though they haven't shouted it from the rooftops yet, their story has already earned a place in the blaugrana stands.