The most surprising confession from Xavi Coral and Raquel Sans

TV3 wouldn't be the same without its iconic presenters. If there's a pair that truly shines at midday, it's the one formed by Xavi Coral and Raquel Sans. Leading Telenotícies Migdia, they've become trusted faces for thousands of Catalans. They convey rigor, approachability, and above all, a rapport that's hard to find in a news program.

But behind the serious image of the set, there's a much more relaxed dynamic. Xavi and Raquel don't just share a script; they also share laughs, jokes, and a chemistry that's become evident in recent weeks. Especially after a fun exercise that revealed more than some imagined.

Jokes, nerves, and naturalness

Everything happened at Radiofònics, a center where Xavi Coral works as a teacher. There, he invited Raquel Sans to take part in a class where the students suggested a typical "who's most likely to...?" game. The result? A festival of self-parody and honesty.

| Instagram, @xavicoral

Without beating around the bush, they confessed that Xavi is the one who makes more jokes between segments, while Raquel keeps a more serious tone. The chemistry between them is palpable, even when they accuse each other of having an easy laugh or being too flirtatious before going on air.

Live mistakes: a confession that surprises

One of the most talked-about moments was when they were asked: Who makes more mistakes reading the teleprompter live? The answer was unanimous: Xavi Coral. Raquel made it clear with affection: "Xavi Coral is perfect, you have to accept it." He explained it himself with humor: "I have an overly exaggerated enunciation."

| Canva

Far from getting upset, Coral took it with complete naturalness. This kind of humility in the face of mistakes humanizes the presenters and strengthens their connection with the audience. Viewers don't want robots; they want authentic people who, even when live, aren't afraid to show themselves as they really are.

Image, trust, and self-awareness

In another of the game's questions, both agreed that Xavi is more vain: he likes to touch up his hair before going on air. Maybe that's why he always looks impeccable. Raquel, on the other hand, keeps a lower profile. That difference is precisely part of the charm they have as a television pair.

Despite these contrasts, they share a very valuable quality on television: the ability to keep calm in tense situations. Both pointed out that they're calm people by nature and that, even when there's chaos behind the scenes, they know how to keep their focus and composure. It's a skill that only comes with experience and rapport.

The final revelation: the detail few knew

The anecdote delighted the students, but there was a detail that escaped most... that many didn't know. Raquel Sans and Xavi Coral, despite having spectacular chemistry on screen, had never worked together before Telenotícies Migdia. Their partnership was a decision by management that, according to internal TV3 sources, was initially met with doubts.

The network feared that the audience wouldn't connect with this duo. What no one expected was that, in less than a year, they'd become the most beloved news pair in Catalonia, even surpassing historic names at the station. It was a risky bet that, against all odds, turned out to be a real success.