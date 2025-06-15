Pedri's father and brother: what do they have in common

The season has ended and the stars of FC Barcelona have kicked off their vacations. For many, that means sun, beach, and parties on the most exclusive islands. But not for Pedri. The Canary Islands midfielder has decided to disconnect from the ball in a completely different and very personal way.

He has done so accompanied by those who love him most: his family, especially his brother Fernando, with whom he shares not only genes but also a special connection.

While Ferran Torres is enjoying Ibiza and Fermín López is relaxing in Fuerteventura, Pedri has set off for a destination rarely chosen by a footballer: Tanzania. Yes, you read that right. No top-level resorts or yachts on the high seas. Pedri has chosen wild nature, adventure, and an experience that few would dare to live.

The most unexpected trip for a culé

The chosen place has been Tarangire National Park, one of the most important protected areas in Africa. There, surrounded by elephants, giraffes, and baobabs, Barça's genius has found the calm he so badly needs after a year full of pressure and competition.

But that's not all. Through an audio leaked by a listener of the show “Que no surti d’aquí,” it has become known that Pedri had a layover in Frankfurt before arriving in Tanzania. The listener's voice confirms it: “My sister was returning to Norway and happened to be on the same flight as Pedri. The plane had a layover in Frankfurt and from there he continued his journey.”

Fernando, Pedri's inseparable companion

This isn't the first time Fernando, Pedri's brother, has appeared at the player's most special moments. At every title, every celebration, even at symbolic penalty kicks, Fernando is there. This trip couldn't be any different. They share a very noticeable friendship and complicity, and their physical resemblance has sparked hundreds of comments on social media: “They're like two peas in a pod!” a fan said on Twitter.

In an Instagram story, their father could also be seen traveling with them in business class. Víctor Navarro, a contributor to the show, commented on it with a laugh: “He posted a story stretched out like a king, clearly enjoying the trip as much as Pedri.” These vacations have served not only to disconnect from soccer but also to strengthen family bonds.

The most human side of Barça's magician

Pedri, who has been Barça's driving force this season alongside Lamine Yamal, doesn't just win hearts on the field. His humble attitude, discreet life, and attachment to his loved ones make him one of the most beloved footballers on the current scene. Away from the spotlight and media noise, he has shown that he's still the simple boy who once left Tegueste to conquer the world.

He doesn't seek the spotlight off the field, nor unnecessary luxuries. He prefers a walk on the African savannah over a party in Mykonos. He prefers sharing adventures with his brother over appearing on magazine covers for relationships or eccentricities. That, nowadays, is as valuable as a goal in the final.

The final revelation: who is Fernando?

The most surprising thing of all has come in recent days thanks to the most alert followers: Fernando isn't just his brother, he's also his professional shadow. According to sources close to the family, Fernando is preparing to become Pedri's agent or personal manager in the near future.

The trip to Tanzania may have been, in addition to a break, an opportunity to talk about his future off the field. The blaugrana star wants to surround himself with his loved ones in the business world as well. This decision distances him even further from the star prototype and brings him, more than ever, closer to the model of a legend.