Nandu Jubany's pineapple recipe everyone wants to try

In the midst of the hot season, a simple grilled pineapple has taken social media by storm thanks to the prestigious chef Nandu Jubany. It's no wonder: what seemed like a classic dessert gains sophistication with a yogurt and coconut foam.

why it has attracted so much attention

A few days ago, Jubany shared a video on his official Instagram account in which he reveals how to turn an ordinary pineapple into a captivating dessert. The video recipe shows a careful process, with the preparation of an aromatic grilled pineapple, marinated in cane honey, cinnamon, and star anise, and a final presentation topped with coconut yogurt foam. The novelty comes with that fluffy element that brings lightness to the whole dish.

The impact on social media was immediate. On Facebook, the video was enthusiastically shared: "make it at home, you're going to love it," and on TikTok, clips inspired by the dessert multiplied. The success lies in the combination of natural ingredients with simple but effective techniques, accessible to anyone who wants to experiment at home.

| @nandujubany_oficial

the chef's official context

Although Jubany didn't give a formal interview, the clip is accompanied by a message inviting people to recreate the recipe at home. It's no coincidence: the chef aims to bring the gourmet experience closer to amateurs, highlighting ingredients that are easy to find and a straightforward procedure. His career as an approachable cook reinforces that idea: the reel is signed under his official account, which gives it credibility and prevents misrepresentations.

This dessert isn't an isolated occurrence. Jubany already explored similar combinations years ago with versions of piña colada, grilled pineapple with coconut ice cream and yogurt, and colorful versions on television. Now he's bringing back that approach and transforming it for the digital community.

a fresh twist on the summer dessert

This sweet treat isn't just enjoyed for its flavor. There's a visual dimension that captivates: the golden color of the caramelized pineapple contrasts with the ethereal white of the foam. Visually, it's striking. In addition, the blend of honey, spices, and coconut yogurt connects with summer flavors but with a refined touch.

| Canva de Sparklestroke Global, Instagram de Nandu Jubany, adventtr de Getty Images Signature

From a nutritional standpoint, the proposal is light: roasted fruit, yogurt, and a hint of coconut. Social media reviews highlight it: "ideal for a hassle-free summer night." Its versatility allows for variations: swapping coconut yogurt for Greek yogurt or adding a splash of rum makes this recipe a blank canvas for exploration.

the trending dessert

The boom in easy and visually appealing recipes, driven by TikTok and Instagram, has opened a new path for haute cuisine. What used to be exclusive is now democratized. Jubany gets it: fragrant pineapples, simple techniques, imagination with few ingredients... all aligned with a philosophy of accessible yet high-quality cooking.

Moreover, this format captures the attention of specialized media. Even RTVE highlighted a version of this pineapple in the premiere of "MasterChef Junior 11," which underscores its media relevance beyond social media.