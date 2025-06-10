The most surprising photo of Helena Garcia Melero at the beach

Helena García Melero has made headlines again, this time not for her impeccable work on TV3 or her usual charitable initiatives, but for a photo that has been described as "the most surprising" on the coast. The Catalan presenter shared a snapshot from Begur beach, where she can be seen taking part in one of her desired "marnatons."

On Sunday, June 8, Helena posted several photos on her official Instagram account (@hgmelero) from Begur, where she swam 2.2 mi. (3.5 km) in just 1 hour and 7 minutes. Her physical condition is striking for her age. Everyone says the same thing.

The shot becomes the first "action" image in the sea that Melero has shared in a while, in contrast to studio or nature photos. Of course, her message of ecological awareness stands out: "Nedar quatre braçades i recollir desenes de plàstics. Hem d’actuar ja per salvar els oceans" in another image related to cleaning the sea.

Despite her broad presence on television, her Instagram account only has about 22,000 followers and features very few posts. This means that every new image—especially if it's different from the usual—raises expectations.

At other times, we've seen her with other types of sports, always outdoors. Or rather, under the sea. The Mediterranean Sea of the Costa Brava.

She started very young on TV3 and since then she hasn't stopped growing. She has grown both personally and professionally, and proof of this is that management has given her different responsibilities. She started very young as the visible face of Telenotícies, alongside Carles Francino. She later moved to entertainment with "Els Matins", a show that also provided news.

But that's not all. "Tot es Mou," "TVist," and different shows from the network, like "La Marató" on TV3, the major charity show of the year. All these details make her one of the most beloved people in the industry.