Iñaki Urdangarin's most devastating interview: 'It slipped out...'

A wave of sincerity arrives this week: Iñaki Urdangarin breaks his silence after years, confessing that "time has slipped away from him" and presenting his new life and professional project. Since his interview with La Vanguardia on June 8, 2025, he has sparked debate in the tabloid press, all without resorting to easy sensationalism.

what happened?

It was on June 8 when Urdangarin broke his silence in this newspaper. He did so after serving a sentence of five years and ten months for the Nóos case. He has chosen a discreet life in Vitoria, far from Seville and Barcelona, where he grew up, and away from the media spotlight. There, renewed, he presents Bevolutive, his sports and personal coaching company, conceived during his time in prison, after specializing in psychology and coaching.

The interview reveals a daily life far from his former prominence: getting up early, training, studying, working, and spending time with his partner, lawyer Ainhoa Armentia, his new personal pillar. He describes this stage as "very routine" and "orderly," regaining simplicity as the central axis of his day-to-day life.

reactions to his words

His ambition with Bevolutive runs deep: a trademark registered in March 2025, created to advise athletes, companies, and individuals with a "human and tailored" approach to each need. Urdangarin emphasizes that this venture is born from personal learning and not from a media strategy.

Meanwhile, regarding his role as a father, he assures that he is "very strict with my son" Pablo, currently a handball player in Granollers, but he stresses that this rigor aims to instill values such as humility, a combative attitude, and good management of victories and defeats—lessons that, he insists, have served him throughout different stages of his life. Now more than ever, his message is a declaration of parental principles.

The relationship with Ainhoa Armentia, a former colleague at the Vitoria law firm, appears as a second-chance story: he appreciates her role, shares household chores, and describes his life with her as simple and genuine companionship.

3 and a half years since the official breakup

His breakup with the Infanta Cristina was publicly confirmed in January 2022, emphasizing a "mutual" divorce and an ongoing commitment to their children. However, it was not until December 2023 that the divorce was formalized before a notary in Barcelona. From that moment, Urdangarin settled in Vitoria under third-degree status, where he worked at a law firm, met Armentia, and strengthened ties with his closest circle.

In May 2025, a reunion between the former spouses in Barcelona during Pablo's contract renewal caused a stir: both met at their son's house, but without Ainhoa's presence. Experts such as Martín Bianchi have interpreted this interaction as a sign of normalization in the relationship after years of estrangement.

an interview that is no coincidence

Urdangarin turns to this interview to redefine himself: there is no longer room for confrontations with the Crown or explosive headlines, but rather a narrative focused on rebuilding, on learning through adversity. The story offers a new public profile: a man who has wanted to make the most of his time and turn his past into a value beyond the media circus.

The fact that he chose La Vanguardia instead of a sensationalist outlet helps reinforce that reflective and serious tone. It is a statement in which the self, the lived experience, takes center stage, while the spectacle is relegated.

With Bevolutive, the big question is whether his educational offering will convince or remain a symbolic extension of his personal experience. It will also be necessary to see whether the royal family values this public reunion with such a media figure, even if it is approached with honesty.