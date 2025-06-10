Aitana Ocaña's surprising message to Gerard Piqué

Aitana Ocaña, one of the most beloved voices in Spanish music, has once again become a topic of conversation this week, but not because of a new song or tour. What has captured attention is her recent message addressed to Gerard Piqué, the well-known former footballer and businessman. This gesture has gone largely unnoticed in some media outlets, but it hasn't escaped the notice of their followers: What's behind this unexpected media connection?

a message that's making waves

In a video presented by content creator Ibai Llanos, Aitana appears delivering a dedication to Fútbol Club Andorra, Piqué's team, in a genuine and friendly tone. With a shy smile, the artist asks if she pronounced the club's name correctly and adds a phrase of encouragement: "I know you're about to move up to Segunda, so go all out for it. I'm sending you a very, very big kiss."

Although Aitana doesn't have any known personal relationship with Piqué, this gesture could be interpreted as a show of public support, a tender word directed at a project that goes beyond soccer and touches on the former player's entrepreneurship.

| @ibaillanos

reactions on social media

The club itself has shared the video, reinforcing Aitana's intention: As she delivered her message, she joked about not knowing the team very well and showed humility by asking for the correct name. There hasn't been any official statement from Piqué's circle, but the gesture has been received with excitement by the fans: On social media, many have reacted emotionally, seeing in her a voice of optimism urging them to trust the promotion.

On her profile, Aitana hasn't added any further comments either, although her followers have flooded her with messages of gratitude for the spontaneous intervention.

aitana keeps betting on music

Aitana Ocaña is currently on tour presenting her fourth album, Cuarto azul, released on May 30, 2025. With this project, the singer has opted for a more personal and intimate image—her "blue era"—that reflects her maturity as an artist. The album is full of musical collaborations and has been enthusiastically received by critics and fans.

| @3gerardpique

Meanwhile, Fútbol Club Andorra, founded by Piqué in 2018, is close to being promoted to Segunda División, an achievement that would mark a milestone in Andorran sports. Aitana's promotion comes at a crucial moment: The play-offs are near, and the club is still alive.

why this public support? we analyze it

Intersection of worlds: Aitana, a musical icon, and Piqué, a figure in soccer and business, represent different areas of popular culture. This approach serves as a communicative bridge.

Digital empathy strategy: In times when closeness on social media defines the connection with the public, these kinds of actions gain relevance: There are no backstage statements, but rather direct and spontaneous phrases.

| FCB, Canva

This message comes as Aitana has adopted a more international and calm profile, and it could be a way to remind her audience that she's also keeping an eye on Catalan talent in other fields.

future collaborations?

Aitana Ocaña doesn't have any known romantic or professional relationship with Gerard Piqué or the club, but this gesture could open the door to new future collaborations: From charitable actions to related appearances. Could we see her at a match wearing Andorra's jersey? We'll find out in the coming days.