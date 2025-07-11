Michu's last will that changes everything: Ortega Cano on alert

The sudden death of María Rodríguez Gamaza, known as Michu, in the early hours of July 7 at her home in Arcos de la Frontera, has shaken the closest circle of the Ortega Cano family. At just 33 years old, the young woman allegedly died of cardiac failure while she was showering. Her death is believed to be related to the congenital heart disease she suffered from, which forced her to undergo multiple procedures—including a pacemaker since 2018.

In recent years, Michu stepped away from the media spotlight, dedicating her life to her daughter, Rocío, and to a career as a beauty product consultant. Now, her absence leaves a question that could change the family dynamic.

The will: a turn toward Ortega Cano

According to what Kike Calleja reported on the show Vamos a ver, Michu wrote down her last wishes. In these, she stated that if something happened to her, she wanted her daughter to remain under the guardianship of her paternal grandfather, José Ortega Cano.

| XCatalunya, Michu

However, Michu's mother, Inma Gamaza, has publicly declined to be the one to take care of the little girl. "The girl will stay with me. Michu wanted the best for Rocío... the closest bond is me," she declared through tears outside the funeral home.

The legal decision

Child custody in Spain takes into account both the will and the emotional situation and family environment. With José Fernando legally incapacitated and institutionalized since 2017, the scenario is limited to the maternal grandmother and the paternal grandfather.

On one hand, Inma argues that she has been an active part of Rocío's daily life, her companion and support. On the other hand, Ortega Cano, with financial and emotional backing, has not only the support of the will but also of his own daughter, Gloria Camila. According to Amador Mohedano, the bullfighter believes his granddaughter "would be better off" in Madrid.

| XCatalunya, oksanavectorart

A girl at the center of a media web

Rocío, just seven years old, was the first to alert the neighbors when her mother felt unwell, going down to ask for help at a nearby bar. A waitress and a doctor went up with her and tried to revive Michu, who still had a pulse when emergency services arrived, but they couldn't save her.

This act reflects the close bond the girl keeps with her environment. Her own reactions, confessing that "she prayed last night" with her maternal grandmother, are proof of the emotional impact she is experiencing.

The family's will

The mourning has brought both sides of the family together. Ortega Cano and Gloria Camila have traveled from Madrid to offer support, while Inma has repeated that the maternal environment is the most stable for the minor. However, the will and the figure of the grandfather open the door to a possible legal process.

| ACN, XCatalunya

According to sources consulted, both parties could choose the amicable route, avoiding a conflict that would emotionally affect Rocío. It has also been mentioned that, once stabilized, the girl could move to the capital, where the paternal family guarantees education and structure.

Michu's last will makes it clear that her priority was her daughter's safety and well-being. However, her words face the emotional reality of an environment that has been with Rocío since her birth. The future of Rocío, just seven years old, now depends on the legal processes that may take place.