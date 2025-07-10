A rival of Meghan Markle brings her down over her new business

Since Meghan Markle decided to make a professional shift with her lifestyle brand, her project has been fraught with difficulties. However, the most recent issue doesn't stem only from technical or bureaucratic failures, but from an expert voice that, according to tabloid media, has delivered a highly unfavorable critique.

The preserves expert criticizes Meghan's products

Recently, the brand As Ever —formerly known as American Riviera Orchard— received a harsh evaluation. Donna Collins, a renowned creator of Jelly Queens with more than 40 awards for craft-made jams, didn't hesitate. She described the product as a "real disappointment" and stated that "it's a fruit spread, which is what you make when the jam fails," pointing out texture errors attributable to an excess of pectin. For Collins, the team behind As Ever "really doesn't know what they're doing."

The news came after the rapid sellout of jams, apricot creams, and orange blossom honey, which caused excitement among followers but disappointed food critics.

Legal, logistical, and image problems

This isn't the first time the duchess's company has stumbled. Over the past year, Meghan has dealt with trademark registration, which was rejected in the US due to the name American Riviera Orchard, leading her to rename the company As Ever.

There was also controversy over the logo, which was accused of plagiarizing the coat of arms of Porreres, a small town in Mallorca whose authorities are moving forward with possible legal action. Other conflicts, though less significant, have been with small businesses that also use the name As Ever in the United States. Among them is a photography brand from Arizona and a textile company in New York.

Meghan's reactions

Under pressure, Meghan has tried to clarify on her podcast "Confessions of a Founder" that the name change wasn't just aesthetic: "American Riviera was a word salad," she explained, announcing that she had already been using the name As Ever since 2022. However, trademark experts have described her explanations as unconvincing, pointing out a lack of strategy and authenticity.

Meanwhile, Mayor Xisca Mora of Porreres stated that the similarity between the logo and the municipal coat of arms seemed "surreal" and suspects that artificial intelligence was used for the design. Despite the commotion, the town admits that starting a full legal process could be costly.

Project context and evolution

Meghan's business venture began in March 2024 with the blog The Tig Live and the announcement of American Riviera Orchard. The proposal included everything from jams to rosé wine, with a gradual launch through her website. The brand changed again in February 2025, shortly before the premiere of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, in an attempt to strengthen her personal identity.

In June, more products were added and a partnership with producers like The Republic of Tea and the Kunde Family Winery became evident, although industry criticism was already public.

An unexpected rival opens the door

If the internal difficulties weren't enough, Collins's expert critique reopens old wounds. A respected voice in the gourmet world who criticizes without reservation and puts Meghan in the media spotlight from a professional angle, not from her status as a public figure or royalty.