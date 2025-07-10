Meghan Markle's move that worked out for her... and this proves it

Since her return to Instagram at the beginning of the year, Meghan Markle has executed a textbook move on the media stage. What began as a discreet comeback, with no comments or visible "Likes," has evolved into a refined strategy capable of generating explosive growth and a real emotional connection with her audience.

The boost after changing communication team

At the end of June, Meghan and Prince Harry decided to dismiss much of their staff, including those in Los Angeles and the United Kingdom, and hire the agency Method Communications. According to an expert, this change coincided with a deep shift in the frequency and tone of the posts. Since February, the Duchess has gained 2.3 million followers, reaching 3.8M on Instagram.

The cornerstone was a home video: Meghan dancing with Harry in the delivery room before the birth of their daughter Lilibet, which surpassed 50M views. The naturalness, without filters or post-production, marked the transition toward an emotional and close narrative.

From extreme privacy to selective exposure

Until 2021, the Sussexes kept their children out of the spotlight. Today, however, they appear in videos and stills, from Father's Day to everyday moments with Archie and Lilibet, now protagonists of family content. The change has been carefully considered: closing comments to protect their well-being, although it has also caused criticism about a possible "commercial strategy."

In the words of an expert, this family exposure breaks with the narrative of concealment and could help grow a personal brand with an emotional and authentic foundation.

Reactions, criticism, and impact

The results are clear: posts with more than half a million new followers in a month, viral content on social media, and positive responses to the "emotional marketing." However, there are also critical voices: experts claim that showing the children responds to a long-term commercial intention.

Harry, meanwhile, reinforces this narrative. At the Nexus Global Summit, he explained that the couple was among the most harassed in 2018. Now they want to build their own platform to speak from their experience.

Brilliant move or risky strategy?

This evolution seems to have three clear objectives. First, to humanize the couple by showing their daily family life. But also to control the message, selecting what appears and how; and to monetize an emotional narrative, linked to projects like their brand As Ever, their Netflix series, and future launches.

So far, the numbers are on their side: sold-out brands, growing engagement, and media visibility. Meghan Markle's "move" has proven effective. She has managed to reposition her public image, connect with millions of people, and transform personal content into a purposeful strategy. It remains to be seen whether this balance between exposure and privacy will be kept in the long term.