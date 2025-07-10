Prince William's blow to his brother Harry

In the latest episode of royal tension, Prince William has taken a definitive step that makes his position very clear: Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, are excluded from the representative core of the British monarchy when he ascends the throne.

This decision, revealed in an exclusive by Catalunya Diari, comes at a time when the relationship between the brothers is once again shown to be cold, distant, and with no signs of reconciliation.

The specific decision and its implications

The exclusion of Archie and Lilibet reflects William's desire to keep a more streamlined royal structure focused on his immediate family: Kate, his children, and himself. However, behind this apparent institutional management, there is a sense of revenge or subtle punishment after years of public disagreements, especially following the controversial "Megxit" and Harry's numerous interviews.

| XCatalunya, Vanity Fair, Femme Actuelle

This move not only affects Harry's children, but also reinforces the idea that Prince William is already shaping what his future reign will look like, limiting the media exposure and symbolic weight of the Sussexes in the British Crown.

The royal circle's reaction

Experts consulted by outlets such as Fox News and The Sun interpret this decision as a continuation of William's silent strategy, who had already chosen not to respond publicly to the constant calls for reconciliation—even after Harry's words on the BBC, where he expressed his desire to reconnect.

A source close to the prince confirmed to The Sunday Times that William has managed to turn deep anger into "healthy indifference": the wound no longer consumes him, nor does he make statements about the family estrangement. Thus, his attitude is seen as mature, responsible, and focused on his own close circle.

| América TV

The open wound: a prolonged context

The royal estrangement became public in 2020, after Harry and Meghan left their official duties. Since then, tensions have escalated with the Oprah interview, the Netflix documentary series, and the publication of the book "Spare," in which Harry recounted a violent episode with William in 2019.

The relationship between the two has been marked by episodes of lack of communication and deep mistrust. Royal experts point out that William's silent attitude turns any dialogue into a barren "wall of ice."

Family and future

William embodies a modern model of monarchy: approachable, aware, and focused on concrete goals such as sustainability, mental health, and national unity. By leaving his brother's children out, he shields his legacy from possible controversies during his reign, seeking to project a clear and solid image to an increasingly demanding and critical public.

| XCatalunya

Meanwhile, Harry remains in California with his family, focused on personal and humanitarian projects, keeping his criticism of the Crown, the treatment of Meghan, and the lack of dialogue from his father and brother intact.

Possible reconciliation or fragmented legacy?

This new measure reinforces the thesis that the estrangement is more than just physical distance: it is a growing fracture that is part of William's succession plan. The question that remains is whether, in return, Harry will show any gesture of remorse or public apology, demanded by several experts as an essential condition to break the ice.

In summary: Prince William has taken a firm step toward clarifying his monarchical legacy, with a decision that creates distance and sets boundaries. Meanwhile, the Sussexes' family future continues on a parallel path, marked by their own projects and ongoing tension.