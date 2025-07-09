It has to do with his mother: new blow for Prince Harry

The figure of Princess Diana is shining in the headlines again, and this time her reflection doesn't bring happiness to Prince Harry. Following the recent anniversary of Lady Di's birth and the broadcast of a documentary on Channel 4, Harry is facing a pain he thought he had tamed.

In an exercise as raw as it was unexpected, these images have reopened an emotional wound that remains dormant.

The documentary on Channel 4

Just a week ago, Channel 4 rebroadcast a 2007 documentary with sensitive footage related to the accident that cost Lady Di her life. Although the images were blurred and intended to protect Diana's dignity, the content sparked strong reactions in Harry. He was 22 years old when he first saw those images. The rawness of the scene shook him deeply and even today, 18 years later, the suffering remains intact.

| XCatalunya, US Weekly

His brother William tried to stop the broadcast at the time, knowing it would reopen old traumas, but the network went ahead. Years have passed, but the echo of that "symbol of invasion of privacy" still resonates.

Prince Harry's response

According to sources close to him, Harry appears especially "shaken and almost sunk" emotionally. He is aware that he is once again under the media spotlight and fears that this exposure will turn his sadness into a public spectacle.

Strategically, he keeps his composure during this delicate phase. Silence as a tool for protection. He turns to the official communications team to manage the impact, reminding us of the importance of his silence in times of crisis.

| Instagram, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

Story of an intermittent grief

The relationship between Harry and Diana was always intense. She died when he was only 12 years old and the funeral scene marked a turning point in his life facebook.com+2infobae.com+2telemundo.com+2. In memoirs and interviews, he has confessed that he felt his childhood was stolen at that moment. Since then, many episodes—such as accusations of phone hacking or the famous "Squidgygate"—have fueled his distrust of the media.

Harry publicly defended his mother as a victim of the press, comparing her experience to Meghan's and describing the media persecution as "almost catastrophic."

How it affects his inner circle

Although Harry has lowered his public profile, those around him highlight his work behind the scenes. His wife Meghan and his mother Doria Ragland are said to be key figures in providing him with emotional support. Doria is described as a "rock" who stands by and strengthens the family during these times.

| Instagram

His close circle emphasizes the value of his silence as an emotional strategy. Protecting himself without feeding journalistic sensationalism.

This new episode not only stirs up Harry's past, but also reignites the debate about the ethical responsibility of the media when dealing with sensitive images. Meanwhile, his position is tangible. Marked by pain, but determined not to let his vulnerability become media merchandise.