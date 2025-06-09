Meghan Markle's father crushes her with a brutal attack

Meghan Markle is once again at the center of the storm. But this time, it's not about her business ventures, her life in California with Prince Harry, or the media criticism of her public appearances. The hardest blow has come from her own blood: her father, Thomas Markle, has spoken out again... and his words have hurt.

In a recent interview, Prince Harry's father-in-law has harshly criticized his daughter, questioning her authenticity, criticizing her as a media figure, and refuting aspects of her childhood that she has recounted on more than one occasion. The statements affect not only Meghan, but also her children, Archie and Lilibet, who live every day in the eye of the media storm.

"She's not authentic": the most direct criticism

Thomas Markle has stated bluntly that his daughter "has never been authentic" and that everything about her seems "rehearsed, cold, artificial". This criticism goes straight to the heart of the image Meghan has tried to project in her latest projects, especially in her series With Love, Meghan, a cooking and lifestyle format on Netflix that has received a mixed reception from the audience.

The former actress's father claims that the show is "horribly boring" and that it lacks the most important thing: passion and spontaneity. For Thomas, "the best cooks make mistakes, improvise, laugh at their mistakes... that's what makes them real. Meghan, on the other hand, is obsessed with being perfect."

Reinvented childhood

If anything has truly ignited the controversy, it has been the open contradiction between father and daughter about their family past. In the series and other interviews, Meghan has spoken of a childhood marked by financial difficulties, ready-made meals in front of the TV, and a constant sense of precariousness.

Thomas Markle flatly denies it. "We ate out three times a week. We ordered takeout the rest of the days. There was never a lack of money or food at home," he said. He adds with a touch of irony: "Yes, sometimes we had dinner watching television. So what? What family doesn't do that?"

This contradiction has sparked a wave of speculation and comments on social media, reopening the eternal debate about who is telling the truth in this complex family drama.

Meghan's public image in check

Meghan Markle's public reputation has always been a sensitive topic. Since her departure from the British royal family alongside Prince Harry, she has tried to build a new narrative focused on independence, empowerment, and family life. Her father's constant criticism—which has already become routine in the tabloid media—undermines every attempt at rebuilding.

The emotional impact of these statements also affects the couple's children, who are growing up surrounded by a toxic media environment. According to sources close to the family, Meghan is "devastated" and every new statement from her father is "an open wound that never heals."

Meanwhile, Harry has tried to keep calm in public, but the internal tension is evident. It is known that the relationship with his father-in-law is completely broken and that he has tried, on several occasions, to convince Meghan to ignore him. When it comes to family, ignoring is not always easy.

Now, the most important thing…

What has truly shocked those close to the Sussexes is what Thomas Markle hinted at the end of his interview: he has started proceedings to publish an autobiography. A volume in which, he claims, he will tell "the whole truth" about his daughter, from her childhood to her years as a duchess.

If this book sees the light of day, it could be the hardest blow to Meghan's public image to date. Not only because it would come from her own father, but because it could reveal intimate and painful details that she has tried to leave behind.

Ultimately, what seemed like a simple family disagreement has turned into an unprecedented media conflict. The worst, perhaps, is yet to come.