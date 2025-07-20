Meghan Markle's threat: everything will be revealed

Peace between the Sussexes and the House of Windsor has always seemed like a house of cards, delicate and on the verge of collapsing with the slightest gust of wind. After years of explosive interviews, revealing documentaries, and a biography, "Spare," that shook the foundations of the monarchy, a tense silence had settled in.

However, in circles close to the royal family, there is an air of apprehension, since the most feared chapter might still be unwritten, and this time, Meghan Markle would be holding the pen.

Since the couple settled in California, they have explored various professional paths, from producing content for Netflix to launching Meghan's new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. But a ghost haunts the halls of Buckingham: the possibility that the Duchess of Sussex might decide to tell her own version of the story in a memoir that would make her husband's revelations seem like a children's tale.

| YouTube

The duchess's ace up her sleeve

The idea isn't new, but it has gained unusual momentum in recent months. Experts on the British royal family, such as journalist Tom Bower, have fueled the fire by claiming that Meghan is working on a book that would be "pure poison." If Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," already provoked astonishment and anger in the Royal Family, what Meghan might reveal is considered a threat of a much higher caliber.

She isn't "royal blood," but rather an outside observer who was catapulted into the institution's core and who, according to those close to her, documented every slight, every uncomfortable conversation, and every broken promise.

Sources close to the former actress claim that this book would be her ultimate insurance policy, a "weapon" she would only use if she felt cornered. It would contain intimate details about her interactions with key family members, including possible new accusations that could irreparably damage the image of a monarchy that is struggling to modernize while facing its own crises, such as the health problems of King Charles III and Kate Middleton. The threat is clear and direct: if the pressure on her and her family doesn't stop, she is willing to press the nuclear button.

| XCatalunya, US Weekly

Buckingham on high alert

Officially, the palace keeps its policy of "never complain, never explain." There hasn't been and there won't be a statement about rumors. However, the silence is, in this case, deafening. The publication of "Spare" already showed them the magnitude of the damage that a personal and unfiltered narrative can cause. According to royal expert Robert Hardman, the mere choice of the title of Harry's book was received at court like a gale coming from the other side of the Atlantic. Now, the prospect of a second storm, possibly more virulent, has palace advisers in a state of high alert.

The fear isn't unfounded. Meghan has much less to lose than the Windsors. While she has built an independent life in the United States, the British monarchy depends on an image of stability, tradition, and duty that could be fatally compromised.

Every new project of Meghan's, from her Netflix shows to her recent brand, is scrutinized for clues, but the real concern lies in that manuscript that, if it sees the light of day, could forever redefine the public perception of the Royal Family.