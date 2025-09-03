Froilán (27) receives a message from Infanta Elena that takes away all his excitement

Froilán de Marichalar, 27 years old, has received a message from his mother, Infanta Elena, which has taken away part of his future hopes. This official statement has had a major impact, as it puts his immediate plans on hold and clarifies his current situation. Although the news has caused surprise, it is essential to understand the context surrounding it in order to avoid misunderstandings.

For some time, there has been speculation about Froilán's return to Spain. However, Elena has been clear in stating that the young man will not be able to return for now, despite his wishes and the expectations that have arisen. This message has arrived just as there is increasing talk about the possible return of King Juan Carlos I to Spanish territory.

Infanta Elena has informed Froilán that he must remain in Abu Dhabi, where he has lived for two years with his grandfather, Emeritus King Juan Carlos I. The royal family seeks to protect him from controversies that could harm the institutional image. That's why Abu Dhabi has become a safe haven for him and his family.

Froilán faces obstacles delaying his return to Spain

The extended stay in the United Arab Emirates is also due to Froilán's continued employment. He has been officially hired by the state oil company Adnoc, one of the largest in the world, after an initial period as an intern. In addition, his return could spark media interest that the Royal House wishes to avoid.

Despite the desire the young man has expressed to return to his country, the current circumstances have led Infanta Elena to send this forceful message. The Royal House wants to protect both the young man and the institution, preventing Froilán's personal problems from overshadowing the public image. For now, the priority is to ensure that his return happens at the most appropriate time.

Infanta Elena confirms that Froilán will remain in Abu Dhabi while his grandfather considers his return

Meanwhile, King Juan Carlos would be considering the possibility of returning to Europe, a development that has also caused much anticipation in the media. However, until his residence is officially confirmed, Froilán must continue in Abu Dhabi. The family situation remains in a delicate balance, with well-being and privacy as the main objectives.

Thus, Infanta Elena's statement has put a stop to Froilán's immediate plans, and he will have to adapt to this temporary reality. Although his hopes may be momentarily affected, this decision responds to a greater interest: ensuring a more stable and protected environment for him and for the entire family. It remains to be seen when that desired return to Spain will be possible.