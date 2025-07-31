Meghan Markle recommends it and you'll want to try it too

Since Meghan Markle shared her favorite products on her ShopMy platform in March 2025, one recommendation has captured all the attention. Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream, her go-to moisturizer for all her daytime and nighttime beauty rituals, is her new bet.

Daniel Martin, Markle's makeup artist, confirms it

Although Meghan didn't expressly post a video recommending the cream, she included it in her list of 25 favorite products along with the Serum Stick from the same brand. According to Allure, the Dewy Skin Cream appears as the daily moisturizing base in that selection verified by her makeup artist. Her makeup artist Daniel Martin confirms it as essential in her daily routine. He highlights that it provides a "glazed" glow under makeup and a "bouncy" texture that stays intact all day.

Since then, outlets like Vogue and Allure have highlighted this cream as one of their must-haves, emphasizing its rich texture. They have also praised its Japanese ingredients like purple rice and hyaluronic acid, and its ability to deliver radiance without leaving a greasy feel.

The phrase quoted by several outlets like InStyle sums up its influence well. "There aren't many cases where I'd recommend paying more than £50 for a moisturizer, but Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is a rare exception." This comment adds credibility and reinforces the perception of premium quality. This way, its high price is somewhat justified, which is €75 for the medium size—1.7 fl. oz. (50 ml)—approximately

A juicy look without makeup

Expert reviews agree. The cream offers a "glazed" glow that lasts all day, ideal for dry skin or for those seeking a juicy look without using heavy makeup. Vogue highlighted that Tatcha combines Japanese ritual and modern science, and that this cream and the Serum Stick are favorites of both Markle and Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez.

The formula includes hyaluronic acid, red algae, and biomimetic lipids, combining deep hydration with a highly sought-after "glass-skin" effect. Recently, Tatcha introduced a new lighter version, the Dewy Milk Moisturizer. This one is ideal for combination skin or hot summers, since it offers the same glow but with a more fluid and less greasy texture.

Application and success behind its use

This product didn't arise from an advertising campaign, but was chosen by Meghan for her personal collection, which reinforces its authenticity. It appears on her ShopMy shelf and is part of a curated selection that also includes quality K-beauty products, such as Saie, La Roche-Posay, or Medicube. In addition, her makeup artist Daniel Martin, responsible for her look at public appearances, points to this moisturizer as his trusted daily base.

The Dewy Skin Cream hydrates and adds density to the skin, helping to keep fine lines under control and promoting an even, radiant texture. Specialists point out that it's not only effective, but it also adapts very well under makeup, without forming a layer or a heavy feel.

Meghan Markle has trusted Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream as a central part of her daily beauty routine. Her endorsement doesn't point to a mere marketing campaign, since the product comes from a personal collection endorsed by experts and routinely used by her official makeup artist.