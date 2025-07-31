New twist in Charles III's funeral: the decision by the King of England

Just days ago, a detail emerged that has drawn attention in palace circles. Charles III has modified his own funeral protocol to include Prince Harry in a prominent role. The information, published by outlets such as El Nacional and ABC, points to a deliberate attempt to project a message of unity within the crown.

Details of the modification

According to the plan called "Operation Menai Bridge," the king has specified that Harry will walk alongside his brother William behind the coffin, a gesture loaded with symbolism and with few precedents in the recent history of the royal family.

In addition, Meghan Markle, along with Archie and Lilibet, were included to participate in the vigil at Westminster Hall and in the religious services both at the Abbey and at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. This is a notable change compared to the tensions stemming from Megxit and years of family estrangement.

Official statements and reactions

No formal confirmation has come from Buckingham. The palace's silence suggests they seek to minimize speculation, leaving The Telegraph as the outlet leaking details about this decision with hints of public reconciliation. An associate described the inclusion of Harry and Meghan as an "olive branch" intended by the monarch, with the aim of rescuing a worn family bond.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry continues from Montecito to send signals of reconciliation. In his book Spare, he recalled a moment from the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral when his father pleaded with him: "Please, boys, don't make my final years a misery." This funeral protocol is inspired by the former "Operation London Bridge", planned for Elizabeth II, now adapted as Menai Bridge for King Charles III.

Repercussions and upcoming milestones

However, Charles III has introduced distinguishing elements: he plans for the ceremony to incorporate sustainable practices and for the national mourning period to be shorter, lasting between 10 and 11 days compared to almost two weeks in his mother's case.

The king's gesture can be interpreted as an attempt to heal wounds before his final farewell. Events such as the Invictus Games in the United Kingdom or his eightieth birthday in 2028 could serve as opportunities to strengthen this new family harmony.

William, however, remains cautious. Sources indicate his discomfort with the decision made without consulting him. With this unexpected turn in his internal statement, Charles III seems determined to ensure that his final goodbye reflects a united family, at least in appearance.