Meghan Markle in shock after an unexpected decision

In mid-2020, when the echoes of their departure from official life could still be heard, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised the world by signing a multimillion-dollar production deal with Netflix. The agreement, valued at about $100 million, promised documentaries, series, and projects with social impact. Four years later, the story has taken a turn: industry sources have confirmed that the contract will expire in September and won't be renewed.

Why the contract ends and what it means

The agreement was groundbreaking, but the streaming market has changed rapidly. Netflix has decided to move away from long-term commitments and multiple projects like those of the Sussexes. An insider told The Sun and later People that the platform remains satisfied with the collaboration, but that "things have run their course."

The docuseries Harry & Meghan, released in 2022, broke records as Netflix's most-watched documentary, and the first season of With Love, Meghan, which debuted in March 2025, reached the global top 10 in its first week, accumulating 12.6 million hours of viewing.

The decision not to extend the contract reflects a strategic move by the platform that doesn't mean a break with the Duke and Duchess. In fact, there are rumors that both parties are negotiating a "first look" deal similar to the one signed with Barack and Michelle Obama to allow individual projects without a long-term commitment. That would give both the company and the Sussexes flexibility to select stories that fit their philanthropic interests and market demands.

Upcoming projects and public reaction

Far from standing idly by, Meghan has already recorded the second season of her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which is scheduled to premiere in the fall. In the production, the Duchess cooks and shares tips with guests such as Mindy Kaling and José Andrés, and it has become a window into her life in Montecito.

The possibility of a third season remains open, depending on the reception of the second and the new contractual conditions. Meanwhile, documentary projects focused on empowerment and mental health are still under discussion.

On social media, opinions are divided. Some followers regret that Netflix hasn't opted for a longer-lasting deal, while others celebrate that the couple can explore new platforms or formats.

What is certain is that media interest hasn't waned: every move by the Duke and Duchess generates headlines and debate. In the long term, their challenge will be to find a balance between their personal narrative and the need to offer engaging content. Will this be the beginning of a new creative stage with more freedom or the start of a media retreat? Time and audiences will provide the answer.