Meghan Markle (Duchess of Sussex) makes a decision that surprises the royal family

In public life, there are gestures that seem calculated and others that arise with a disconcerting naturalness. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shown that they don't like to follow scripts and established rules. This is one of the reasons that led them to build their life far from British royalty.

Their way of handling the spotlight is completely different from what is established in the Royal Family. Meghan, supported by Harry, has learned to turn any appearance into a message. Whether at an official event or in a simple personal moment, she knows that every detail matters.

A launch from Meghan that changes the pace

On Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. British time, Meghan presented the 2024 harvest of her As Ever rosé. Unlike 2023, the bottles are still available after the launch. The price is kept at £22 ($30) per unit, with options of three, six, or twelve bottles.

The presentation came with a video on Instagram where she uncorks "Bottle No. 1" and makes a toast. "Here we go! First bottle on the assembly line! Let's toast to a beautiful day: our Napa rosé is now available at As Ever."

To avoid the express sellout of the first edition, the brand posted: "We've made much more this time, and even so, it sells out quickly! Don't miss it!" A message designed to spark desire.

Details that set style

The new rosé has an alcohol content of 13.5% (13.5%), one point lower than the previous one. The transparent bottle, with a white label and gold border, keeps its elegance. The pale pink tone evokes sunny afternoons in California.

On the official website, it is described as "carefully crafted by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" and "made to be enjoyed with your loved ones." A direct nod to the experience of sharing.

The blend, according to the brand, keeps the harmony of the first version, but with a more delicate and memorable flavor. A balance designed to stay in the memory of those who try it.

A message beyond the glass

On their social media, Meghan thanked those who supported the project. "This confirmed all the love, time, and effort that our team and our founder put into creating this blend." A recognition that adds closeness.

The gesture seems to signal a change in strategy. Rather than seeking a fleeting phenomenon, Meghan could be building a lasting relationship with her customers. As always, she does it her own way.

In the world surrounding the Sussexes, no move is small. Every action, even the most everyday, is one more piece in their public narrative.