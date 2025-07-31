Maximum excitement for Queen Camilla after the latest: no one expected anything like this

Camilla's image has changed radically in recent decades. The woman who was once a figure questioned by the public and the media is now a consolidated, respected consort, decorated like few others in history.

At 78 years old, and after a life far from the molds of royalty, Camilla has managed to rewrite her role within the institution. Over time, she has become a symbol of stability in Charles III's reign.

Camilla's great change: from mistress to respected queen

During the 1990s and the early 2000s, Camilla lived under the shadow of the harshest headlines. Her relationship with the then Prince of Wales was one of the most controversial episodes in the royal family.

It took her years to shed the label of "the mistress" and earn public recognition. However, her attitude, her support for Charles III, and her discreet role gradually changed that perception. Even Elizabeth II expressed her support for Camilla as the future queen consort.

Today, the situation is completely different. Queen Camilla has already received more than thirty official decorations, making her the most recognized consort of recent generations.

She has surpassed historical figures like the Queen Mother or Queen Mary in the number of distinctions. Although the Duke of Edinburgh reached fifty titles, it should be noted that he accompanied Elizabeth II for seventy years.

Camilla, meanwhile, has been queen for less than three years. Even so, in that short time she has accumulated a remarkable number of distinctions, which reflects both her institutional involvement and her effort to consolidate her public image.

The latest recognition came on the eve of her 78th birthday. She was named honorary vice admiral of the United Kingdom, a title with strong symbolic value. Although it is a ceremonial distinction, it is a high-ranking military position within the Royal Navy.

Moreover, no queen consort had ever held that position before. The gesture highlights her growing institutional prominence and her involvement with key organizations in the country.

This effort to recognize Camilla can also be seen as an attempt by King Charles III to consolidate his legacy. He knows his reign will be shorter due to age, and he seeks to leave Camilla in a position of prestige within the history of the crown.

Camilla is no longer the controversial figure she was years ago. Over time, she has managed to transform her image. Today, Queen Camilla is a key piece both in the present and the future of the British monarchy.