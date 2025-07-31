Froilán, grandson of King Juan Carlos, confirms it and his news leaves the crown speechless

Froilán has announced a decision that marks a turning point in his personal journey. King Juan Carlos's grandson has communicated a decision that has caused a notable impact within the royal family. This is a specific change in his professional life that confirms his intention to move away from the institutional spotlight.

This concerns his continued employment in the United Arab Emirates, where he has been living since early 2023. Froilán has been officially hired by the state oil company Adnoc, one of the largest in the world, after his initial period as an intern. With this, he has sealed his intention to establish himself professionally outside Spain, distancing himself from the institutional spotlight.

The company has chosen to keep him as part of its young talent program, as a junior employee. According to sources close to Zarzuela, the young man has carried out tasks related to event logistics and institutional relations, always keeping a low profile. This continued employment has been interpreted as a personal success and a sign of commitment to a more structured life.

Froilán and King Juan Carlos meet in Abu Dhabi, but with very different profiles

For many, his new phase represents a change in narrative compared to the media figure he was in his teenage years. Froilán has left behind the image of a controversial figure and has chosen to build a future in a demanding work environment. Far from headlines and public appearances, he has chosen to keep an active profile in Dubai, unlike his grandfather, who leads a discreet and retired life.

This step has been viewed positively within diplomatic circles and even in sectors of the Royal Household. Not only does it show that he has managed to adapt to a different professional context, but he has done so with consistency and without causing friction. His current role fits with the institutional separation that the Crown has applied to members not directly in the line of succession.

Froilán, King Juan Carlos's grandson, begins to forge his own path with discretion

Since his arrival in Abu Dhabi, the son of Infanta Elena has lived discreetly, focused on his education and his job. Little by little, his name has disappeared from the press, which has favored his professional development. The change has been gradual but firm.

Although there are no official statements from Zarzuela, the silence has been, in this case, more eloquent than any statement. Froilán's decision represents a small internal shift in the symbolic structure of the monarchy. It makes one thing clear: he is no longer willing to be simply "the king's grandson."

This move not only redefines his public image, but also opens the door to a new stage in his life. He has chosen work, distance, and anonymity as tools to move forward. Although his last name still carries weight, he has started to walk on his own.