Maximum concern at Buckingham Palace over Queen Camilla's vices

Life in royalty isn't always synonymous with health or well-being. Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, has recently been at the center of one of the most delicate episodes of her life. A chest infection, which at first seemed minor, took her to the hospital. However, behind that scare lies a darker story.

Her habits, unhealthy for anyone, become even more concerning considering that Camilla is already 77 years old. Far from taking care of herself, her lifestyle has put her doctors, her family... and now also public opinion on alert.

wine and cigarettes: her daily routine

Sources close to the British Royal Household have confirmed that Camilla drinks red wine every day and smokes frequently. This combination, added to the constant stress of her institutional role, has progressively deteriorated her health.

The lung infection she suffered in recent months could have been avoided with healthier habits. The most unsettling thing is that, despite having been admitted to the hospital, Camilla isn't willing to change. For her, smoking and drinking have been part of her identity since she was young.

the Queen who refuses to listen

Charles III, Tom Parker Bowles, and other members of her closest circle have tried to convince her to give up these vices. However, all efforts have been in vain. The doctors, frustrated, have privately admitted that Camilla simply doesn't want to stop smoking or drinking.

This refusal to change has caused internal tensions in Buckingham. Although her public image is carefully kept, inside the palace a different reality is lived: a Queen who defies medical advice and puts her health at risk for personal pleasure.

hospital admission: the turning point that wasn't

When she was admitted for a few hours to analyze the severity of the infection, many thought Camilla would reconsider. The diagnosis was clear: the state of her lungs is directly affected by tobacco and alcohol. Far from taking that scare as a turning point, the consort resumed her habits shortly after being discharged.

Some palace staff sum it up with a devastating phrase: "She lives as if she were 30 years old, but her body no longer keeps up." At that age, keeping a daily routine of alcohol and cigarettes can be directly lethal.

an example that worries the United Kingdom

Beyond the family drama, there is a symbolic component that causes concern. As a public figure, Camilla represents an institution with centuries of history. Her refusal to set an example with a healthier lifestyle doesn't go unnoticed by the British public.

In a country where thousands of people struggle with addictions and respiratory problems, the image of a Queen addicted to tobacco and wine generates controversy. Should someone in that position appear indifferent to her own excesses? Or is she simply an older woman who wants to live as she pleases?

the secret that worries Buckingham the most

Here comes the most shocking part. According to a source close to the palace medical services, Camilla's lung infection wasn't an isolated case. In reality, she has already had several similar episodes in recent years, some of which have been kept secret so as not to alarm or tarnish the image of the monarchy.

The problem isn't just the addiction, but that her health is much more compromised than has been officially communicated. There are fears that another similar episode could trigger irreversible consequences. If that were to happen, the British Royal Household would have to face a new crisis, this time silent but devastating.