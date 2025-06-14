Juan Carlos I and Iñaki Urdangarin's secret relationship comes to light

In recent months, an intriguing chapter has resurfaced within the royal and media sphere: the reactivation of the relationship between Juan Carlos I and Iñaki Urdangarin. Both are engaging in a rapprochement that goes beyond family courtesy, to the point where there is speculation about the existence of multi-million euro financial support.

This version emerged after the highly publicized divorce between Urdangarin and Infanta Cristina, which took place in December 2023, and the recent low profile that the former duke has kept since leaving prison, although some sources suggest that his life may be far from the declared sobriety.

What has happened?

According to a Catalan media outlet in early June 2025, Urdangarin reportedly received two million euros after signing the divorce, as well as a monthly pension ranging from €25,000 to €50,000. These figures match the revelations of journalist Juan Luis Galiacho, who stated that the deposits were made in Swiss accounts and were arranged as part of a confidentiality agreement between the former son-in-law and members of the Royal Household.

The information indicates that this agreement would have allowed the silencing of possible explosive memoirs written by Urdangarin during his time in prison, in a move that reinforces his current financial and social tranquility.

Meanwhile, some specialized media maintain that this agreement not only included financial support but also facilitated opportunities for Urdangarin to work professionally. It is even mentioned that the emeritus king may have financed discreet jobs and consultancies with the aim of keeping his standard of living stable after leaving prison.

| Casa Real, LaSexta, XCatalunya

Silence again in the Royal Household

For now, at Zarzuela there has been no official confirmation or denial. Silence prevails among official sources, although from the Royal Household environment it is considered that this assistance doesn't imply a crime, but rather a strategy to protect the institution's reputation. Consequently, no judicial or administrative accusations have been received so far.

From Urdangarin's side, there are no official public statements, but close associates claim that the support from Juan Carlos was "right after leaving prison," which coincides with the dates of the financial arrangements, although without providing specific figures. It has also been reported that Infanta Cristina participated in the agreement, handing over the two million to her ex-husband at the time of the divorce.

Although Cristina is no longer officially involved in the financial support, she does remain aware of the developments of the agreement and, according to some sources, both she and Felipe VI are aware of these covert agreements for institutional reasons.

| @CasaReal, Instagram, XCatalunya

Attempt at reconciliation

The bond between Juan Carlos and Urdangarin is not new: as early as March, they were linked to a meeting in Geneva, a conversation that some interpreted as a reconciliation maneuver after the Nóos scandal. However, the novelty lies in the financial aspect: it would be real, multi-million euro, and ongoing support, which would allow the former player to keep a certain level of stability and media discretion after the divorce and his life with Ainhoa Armentia.

Important move within the monarchy

This type of agreement may raise alarms regarding institutional transparency. The use of Swiss accounts, the silence pact, and an alleged covert pension raise questions about the opacity in the management of royal assets and possible extrajudicial relationships aimed at protecting names and interests.

Cristina and Felipe VI, privileged spectators

Meanwhile, both Cristina and Felipe VI are acting with caution. So far, there have been no reports in the media or records of legal actions, but if irregularities or any breach are confirmed, a more proactive stance from the institutional environment can't be ruled out.