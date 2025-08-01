Maximum concern for Queen Sofía: latest health update on Irene of Greece

Her absence from the usual summer events in Mallorca set off all the alarms. Queen Sofía, always considered the moral and emotional pillar of the Royal Family, has canceled her trip to Marivent. Since then, the focus has been on her sister's health. Princess Irene of Greece, also known as "Aunt Pecu," is said to have suffered a severe decline in recent days.

What has happened

During the last days of July 2025, sources close to the Royal Family reported that Irene has experienced an alarming physical and cognitive decline. Although the medical details haven't been publicly explained, it is suggested that she might be suffering from some type of advanced Alzheimer's, in addition to a clear loss of mobility.

This change in her health has led Queen Sofía to remain at the Palacio de la Zarzuela. Therefore, this year she is postponing her traditional stay in Mallorca with Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and the infantas Leonor and Sofía.

No official statement has been issued by the Royal Family. The institutional silence is being kept, while media outlets such as Semana magazine and Europa Press have reported the news, citing sources close to the Queen's circle.

Irene's role in the family

It has been leaked that King Felipe VI intervened activelypersuading Irene to agree to move to the Palacio de Marivent this summer. This way, he ensured an environment with specialized care and constant family presence. Princess Irene, 83 years old, is Sofía's younger sister and has lived for decades at the Palacio de la Zarzuela.

In 2002, she overcame breast cancer after a demanding chemotherapy treatment and became even closer to the Queen on a daily basis. That was one of the first important chapters of public frailty, although Irene has always kept a discreet and supportive image. Her last public appearance was in February 2025, during her nephew Nicolás's wedding of Greece. At the ceremony, she was seen in a wheelchair, which fueled the first speculations about her condition.

Current condition and personal care

Reports indicate that Irene requires continuous attention due to her reduced mobility and the progression of cognitive disorders. She lives in Zarzuela under the constant care of Sofía, who has taken on a more intense protective role than in previous summers.

The proposal to move her to Marivent replied to the desire to offer an adapted environment and the possibility of a relaxed stay, surrounded by family, with Sofía always staying close to her. This summer is proving especially complex in Queen Sofía's personal life. Irene's health is forcing a reconsideration of family traditions and is putting the focus on a very discreet but deep bond of solidarity.