Maximum anticipation in the British Crown after the bomb news about Princess Anne

In the United Kingdom's royal family, titles sometimes weigh too much. Fulfilling the obligations imposed by the Crown becomes the life of many, even if it's done quietly. There are those who make a big difference without raising their voices or making grand announcements.

Princess Anne has been a tireless and loyal support for the British Crown. Now, despite her low profile, she has found herself at the center of attention. Amid tensions, illnesses, and family problems, the sister of King Charles III always remains steadfast and far from controversy.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

Expectation for princess Anne's unexpected role

According to British media, Harry would be willing to talk to his father. The key lies in a recent summit among the king's closest advisers. At that table, Princess Anne's figure has emerged as a potential bridge.

"He should talk to her about her experiences. She's astute," a source close to the family told The Times. The advice is not random: both Anne and Harry grew up in the shadow of an older sibling destined for the throne.

However, the way both faced that place in the line of succession has been very different. While Anne built her role with tenacity, Harry chose to distance himself, share his suffering as "the spare," as he mentioned in his book and told everything. The comparison is inevitable.

| Europa Press

Princess Anne's devoted life without seeking the spotlight

At 74 years old, the princess has shown that duty never rests. Last year, she suffered a serious head injury caused by a fall from a horse. However, within a few weeks, she returned to her activities as if nothing had happened.

Princess Anne doesn't plan to retire or celebrate her 75th birthday in an ostentatious way. She prefers, as she always has, to keep working with her more than 400 charitable organizations. "Duty and devotion," reads the silver coin that was issued in her honor.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

The princess will celebrate her birthday by gathering more than 100 entities at Buckingham Palace. There, she will share her birthday with them without grandiloquent speeches. In addition, she has planned to do what she always does on this date: sail for ten days with her husband in Scotland.

When Harry travels to the United Kingdom in September for the WellChild event, it is unknown whether he will see his brother William, but he could have a meeting with his father. If anyone can guide that conversation, it's Anne, not from judgment, but from experience. From the respect she has earned in the family and among citizens for her quiet and selfless work.