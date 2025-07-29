Juan Höhr, the chef who served Princess Leonor, breaks his silence: 'She is a...'

The visit of Princess Leonor to Cádiz has left more than one memorable image. One of them, which showed her alongside chef Juan Höhr at the Salicornia restaurant, has especially drawn attention. Until now, nobody knew how that meeting went, but the chef has finally decided to share the details.

Höhr has spoken for the first time to Lecturas about that day and has revealed how he experienced the arrival of the heir to the throne. According to his words, Leonor was "just like anyone else, fully integrated, laughing, with absolute innocence, without any concern about seeming overwhelmed." That description has dispelled any idea of rigidity or excessive protocol in her behavior.

The meal took place in the heart of Cádiz, very close to the port where the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano was anchored. The princess attended accompanied by several midshipmen and some parents, in a relaxed and natural atmosphere. The reservation, according to the chef, was so discreet that at first he thought it was a joke.

An unexpected attitude at the table with Princess Leonor

Once there, Leonor was approachable and spontaneous throughout the meal. There weren't any displays or excessive formalities, just a group of young people who shared a table and conversation. The chef has assured that the heir conveyed joy and politeness in every gesture.

The service went smoothly, although the timing was a bit tight due to logistical reasons. One of the diners asked for the dishes to come out faster so they could return to the ship on time. Even so, everyone enjoyed the lunch and the relaxed atmosphere that developed in the restaurant.

Höhr also recalled the moment when he approached the princess to take her order. He told her it was an honor to serve her, and she replied with a smile and a gesture of gratitude. "Very approachable and humble," the chef insisted when talking about that moment.

Leonor's farewell gesture that will remain in the chef's memory

Before leaving, Leonor agreed to take a photo with him without any objection. She posed standing, with a kind and calm attitude, while one of her bodyguards took the picture. For Juan Höhr, that photo was a special memory of an experience he won't forget.

The chef explained that there wasn't any strict protocol or special treatment beyond basic security. The princess behaved normally, showing the approachability that has been so highlighted in her recent appearances. That's precisely what he wanted to emphasize by sharing his experience now: an heir without affectation, natural and cheerful.

The image projected at Salicornia was that of a young woman fully integrated into her group, without distance or rigidity. Juan Höhr's account has served to illustrate how Leonor has taken another step on her path toward institutional normality. He made it clear that she knows how to live with her role without losing her freshness.