Mary of Denmark reappears with her children and does something that leaves King Frederik speechless

Mary and Frederik of Denmark have reappeared this week in Gråsten, and they've done so with a warm and affectionate welcome from the residents of the large town. The royal couple have enjoyed their vacation in this town in southern Jutland as king and queen for the second time. The reception has been extraordinary.

This visit has had a special component because the king and queen have arrived accompanied by their children: Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent. Both have inspired great affection among the citizens. Their presence has strengthened the bond between the Crown and the local community; it has been an unforgettable moment for the region.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Dozens of people have come to the vicinity of Gråsten Castle. This residence, traditionally used by Danish monarchs during the summer, has been the center of attention. Unlike the previous year, the red carpet wasn't rolled out; that ceremony only took place during their first visit as king and queen.

Queen Mary of Denmark has to run to be next to King Frederik

Upon their arrival, Frederik and Mary stopped to talk with the mayor, Eric Lauritzen. They exchanged a few words in a relaxed atmosphere. Mary enthusiastically thanked the city council and the residents for the warm welcome.

At that very moment, one of the day's most talked-about scenes took place. While greeting the public, Mary fell behind. The king and their children kept walking without realizing it.

| Instagram (@detdanskekongehus)

The queen then had to run to catch up with them. That short run brought smiles to those present. It was precisely then that everyone looked at her feet.

Mary ran with elegance, but also with a certain awkwardness due to the uneven ground. She was wearing low-heeled sandals, which weren't the most comfortable for running. The images captured how the skirt of her dress moved in rhythm with her steps.

Mary of Denmark was attacked by an insect during her latest event with King Frederik

Minutes later, another striking moment occurred. At the doors of the City Hall, Mary shook out her skirt.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

According to local media, a wasp stung her. Her reaction was quick. After that moment, she entered the building while her husband looked at her with concern.

Without a doubt, everyone looked at her feet. Because of the footwear, the unexpected sprint, and that spontaneous gesture that made the queen even more relatable.