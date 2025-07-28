Jamie Lee Curtis says enough and admits the rumor about Lindsay Lohan's private life

In recent months, Lindsay Lohan has been in the spotlight, but this time, it hasn't been for a role on the big screen or for a television project. The actress has drawn attention for her physical appearance because her face has looked more youthful than ever, a change that has sparked all kinds of speculation. Jamie Lee Curtis has reappeared to admit the rumor about Lindsay Lohan.

There has been talk of a facelift, as well as cosmetic surgery, and social media have been filled with theories. Some have shared images of her with a well-known cosmetic dermatologist, while others have celebrated her transformation. Thousands of fans have applauded her new look, but the commotion has gone too far.

| Instagram (@lindsaylohan)

Lindsay Lohan has denied everything, and she did so in a recent interview for Elle magazine, on the occasion of the premiere of Ponte en mi lugar 2. She has said that she hasn't undergone any cosmetic procedure and has shown her exhaustion. "Everyone gets Botox, but I don't," she stated firmly. She also said, "I don't even know how to respond to that."

Jamie Lee Curtis speaks after Lindsay Lohan's statements

Lindsay has explained her routine: Every morning, she drinks a juice made of carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, and apple, and she has green tea and water. She loves pickled beets and adds them to almost all her dishes. In addition, she washes her face with ice-cold water and drinks water with chia seeds.

| Instagram (@lindsaylohan)

Lately, she has tried some serums and laser treatments, and she said that her skin changed after her son was born. "It became very sensitive. That's why I changed my routine, my diet, everything," she explained.

Now, Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken, has said enough, and has admitted what until now was just a rumor. She has assured that Lindsay Lohan hasn't undergone any procedure. She has stood up for her co-star.

Jamie Lee Curtis admits the rumor about Lindsay Lohan's life

Jamie Lee Curtis has appeared on the cover of Saturday by The Guardian magazine. She did so with wax red lips and said that it's a symbol of protest. She has harshly criticized cosmetic surgery and has used strong words.

| Instagram (@lindsaylohan)

Jamie has spoken of "aesthetic genocide." "We've erased one or two generations of natural appearance," she declared. She has blamed the cosmetics industry and also artificial intelligence: "Fake is better," she concluded.

With these words, Jamie has confirmed the rumor, has supported Lindsay, and has said that she thinks the same as her, that she is against cosmetic surgery. She has defended her decision, has put an end to the controversy, and has made it clear that beauty doesn't always come from a scalpel.