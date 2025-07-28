30 years later: surprise twist with Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford

They were the most dazzling couple of the nineties. He, the eternal heartthrob of Hollywood thanks to Pretty Woman. She, the most influential supermodel of her generation. Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford were the living image of glamour, beauty, and fame. They met in 1988 at a barbecue organized by photographer Herb Ritts.

At that time, Gere was 42 years old and Crawford was just 25. Their love story didn't survive the media pressure, impossible schedules, and an age difference that, over time, weighed more than they imagined. In 1995, they ended their marriage. Since then, they haven't shared work or a red carpet again.

A generation that follows in their footsteps

Three decades later, their paths cross again. But this time, not as a romantic couple, but through their children. Homer Gere, Richard and Carey Lowell's firstborn, and Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy and businessman Rande Gerber, will star together in a series.

Homer, reserved and away from the spotlight during his childhood, has started to appear at public events with his father in recent years. Meanwhile, Kaia has built a career as an international model and has also surprised on screen, showing that she doesn't live only off her last name.

A thriller with past and future

The series in question is titled The Shards, an adaptation of the novel Los destrozos by Bret Easton Ellis, author of American Psycho. Set in Los Angeles in 1981, the story mixes youth, parties, secrets, and the threat of a serial killer known as "the Dragger."

Nobody knows if Homer and Kaia knew each other before this filming. What is clear is that the casting choice hasn't gone unnoticed. The intrigue of seeing the children of two nineties legends sharing the spotlight is too tempting for the press and for a generation that grew up with their parents on magazine covers and at photocalls.

Paths that separated... but were never erased

After the divorce, both Gere and Crawford continued with their lives far from each other. He later married Alejandra Silva, with whom he also shares a son, and she has built a solid family with Rande Gerber. Although they always spoke with mutual respect, they barely mentioned the real reasons for their breakup publicly.

It was Cindy who, over the years, offered a more intimate reflection. In 2016, she confessed that maybe they were never truly partners: "I was very young, and he was Richard Gere. I started to grow, to find my personality, but changing the nature of a relationship once you're in it... it's very difficult."

The unexpected twist: a return that moves

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford have met again, 30 years after their divorce, on the set of the series starring their children. They accompanied Homer and Kaia together at the project's presentation, posed on set and, according to team sources, spent several days together chatting, laughing, and reminiscing.

The most striking thing is that... they've resumed contact in a close and friendly way. Not as a couple, but as two people who shared an intense part of their lives and who now, through their children, find a second chance to reconnect, this time, without spotlights, without improvised rings... and without aluminum foil.