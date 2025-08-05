Kate Middleton (43) makes a decision about her son George that outrages England

Kate Middleton has made a decision that has surprised England and sparked an intense debate. The Duchess of Cambridge has chosen to protect her son George from the institutional duties typical of royalty. This choice has caused divided opinions in a country used to seeing future heirs immersed in their preparation from a very young age.

It has become known that Kate has decided that George, at just 12 years old, will not participate for now in any official event or activity linked to his responsibilities as heir. The idea is for the prince to lead as normal a life as possible, away from public exposure and the obligations that would traditionally be his. This decision aims to prevent the pressure of the crown from prematurely shaping his childhood.

| Europa Press

What stands out the most is that, being third in the line of succession, George has been kept away from institutional life. This fact has caused surprise in various sectors, since it was expected that he would begin to take on responsibilities gradually. The measure represents a significant change in the way the royal family prepares their future monarchs.

Kate Middleton chooses to preserve Prince George's childhood over royal tradition

According to sources close to the couple, Kate and William's priority is the emotional well-being and education of young George. They have wanted to offer him a stable and protected environment that allows him to grow up freely before taking on a public role. This is a clear commitment to his personal development rather than protocol tradition.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

This decision doesn't mean that George will avoid his future duties, but simply postpones his involvement in official life until he is older. The Duchess and the Prince trust this delay will benefit their son and allow him to develop more calmly. This way, they want George to be prepared and focused when the time comes.

Prince George grows up away from the public eye under Kate Middleton's protection

This is not the first time the royal family has shown sensitivity toward the childhood of their youngest members. This time, Kate Middleton shows a protective approach that has been met with mixed opinions.

This is not the first time the royal family has shown concern for the childhood of their youngest members. In this case, the Duchess of Cambridge's decision reflects a particular sensitivity to the pressures that life in royalty can bring. While some criticize the measure as a departure from tradition, others see it as a necessary step to protect the well-being of future royals.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

For now, George continues his education at school and enjoys a childhood away from excessive public attention. Kate and William keep their stance firm, convinced that it is the best for their son's future and for the institution. England watches as this unexpected turn redefines the role of a future king from his childhood.