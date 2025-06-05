Maria Nicolau is delighted, Hansifarra arrives: 'The fantasy...'

There are days when a chef can go from talking about wild boar civet or escudella i carn d’olla... to getting excited over a frankfurt. But not just any frankfurt. We're talking about the Hansifarra, the most unexpected creation in the recent Catalan media universe, half butifarra, half Hansi Flick, the league and Copa del Rey-winning coach with Barça.

As could only be expected, Maria Nicolau is delighted. "Fantasy has become reality," Nicolau wrote this Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter), with the enthusiasm of someone who's seen a pop-gastronomic dream come true that no one had asked for... but now everyone wants to try.

The result is a frankfurt with the spirit of botifarra, with references to German and Catalan culture, and, of course, with its name as a play on words. The first to talk about it was the show Aquí Catalunya, from SER Catalunya, and this Wednesday morning it can be tasted live for the first time at Estudio Toresky.

a live debut, with an audience and high expectations

The event is scheduled for this Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the show's studios, with a poster that promises more laughs than tactical analysis. Alongside Maria Nicolau will be journalists Pablo Tallón, Jordi Martí, Sique Rodríguez, and the rest of the show's regular team.

The goal: to try the Hansifarra live and share their first impressions unfiltered, in a strictly live broadcast. Although it may sound like a parody, there's a very real part behind this madness: the affection for things done well, humor as a driving force for the country, and, why not, the desire to celebrate with food the two titles won with Flick.

Maria Nicolau, queen of the kitchen... and of culinary memes

Anyone who knows Maria Nicolau knows that few people take food as seriously... and with as much humor at the same time. The chef has become one of the most powerful voices in Catalan cuisine, but also a public figure who's not afraid to mix pop culture, politics, tradition, and memes in the same sentence.

Her participation in the event is no coincidence. Nicolau understands that food is a language. In this case, the Hansifarra is not just a sausage: it's a gesture of collective self-irony, a way to digest changes at the club with flavor and humor.

This isn't the first time Barça fans have celebrated the arrival of a coach with personalized products, but rarely has it been done so quickly and with such impact. In just a few hours, the name Hansifarra has circulated across social media, WhatsApp groups, and sports media newsrooms.

soccer, fire, and folklore

This Wednesday, Estudio Toresky will become a kind of improvised temple where radio, soccer, and cuisine will come together to pay tribute to what we do best: laugh, eat well, and savor life. If anyone doubts that fantasy has become reality, they should come by the studio tomorrow and smell it.

Spoiler: it'll taste like a goal and mustard.