This is Arantxa, Ferran Torres's little-known sister

Amid the grief that still surrounds the blaugrana environment after the painful defeat of Barça's women's team in the final of the Champions, a small family gesture has managed to touch the hearts of thousands of fans. Ferran Torres, one of the most prominent faces of the men's first team, has shared a picture with his sister that has sparked a wave of tenderness on social media.

The forward, who couldn't take part in the last matches due to appendicitis, has used these days of rest to celebrate a special moment at home: his sister Arantxa's birthday. He has done so in his own way, combining soccer, memories, and a lot of affection.

a very blaugrana birthday

Ferran posted a photo on his Instagram profile with Arantxa, taken during the celebration of the latest Copa del Rey just a few weeks ago. In the picture, both appear smiling, wearing a Barça jersey and holding a small miniature trophy. Arantxa, with glasses and a visible tattoo on her arm, is holding her brother's boots while both pose happily at La Cartuja stadium.

| FCB

"Happy B-Day @aranntxa__. T'estime, germanaaaa!" was the message that accompanied the image. Few words, but full of emotion. The post has been filled with positive reactions and has been shared by numerous fans who couldn't help but comment on how similar they look: "They're like two peas in a pod!" some said.

arantxa, a sister very present in Ferran's life

Although she isn't a public figure as such, Arantxa already has more than 10,000 followers on Instagram. Many discovered her precisely through Ferran's posts, and over time, she has gained visibility among culé followers.

| FootyRenders

Her profile is full of natural images, with family or enjoying sporting events. Above all, of moments shared with her brother. The complicity between them is evident and is reflected in every photo. Ferran and Arantxa represent the kind of bond that goes beyond the fraternal.

a gesture that comes at a sensitive time

This gesture from Ferran comes at a time when barcelonismo needed a dose of positive emotion. The lost final for the women's team, the tears of Aitana and Alexia, and the early farewell to the titles have left a bitter taste in the blaugrana environment.

Ferran himself has experienced a complicated end to the season. His appendicitis surgery kept him out of action in the last matches, including the celebrations with the team. However, his teammates didn't forget him: four players went to the hospital by bicycle to visit him, creating one of the most moving scenes of the season.

the player, in summer mode... but with his heart at home

Now recovered, Ferran has started his vacation with a family focus. Just yesterday he shared on social media his barbecue day, wearing a tank top, shorts, and grilling meat. The relaxed atmosphere contrasts with the pressure he has experienced during the season and makes it clear that the Valencian knows how to take care of his loved ones.

The gesture toward his sister has helped bring him even closer to the fans. In an increasingly young and emotional Barça, Ferran is establishing himself as one of the most beloved... and most human players. Sometimes, a simple photo with your sister can say more than a thousand goals.