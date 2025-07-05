Marc Ribas's daughters: spitting images of their mother Berta

A gesture, a smile, or those dark curls that little Ona and her sister Sira wear strongly remind us of their mother Berta. In recent months, Marc Ribas's popularity has grown not only because of his culinary talent, but also because he shows this family resemblance between mothers and daughters, a detail that has sparked media curiosity.

The chef and host, known for "Cuines" and "Joc de cartes," has always kept an air of discretion around his private life. However, his daughters have started to appear on set, allowing viewers to see that striking resemblance to their mother, the enigmatic Berta.

An increasingly common presence on TV3

Although Marc usually avoids sharing intimate details on social media, his daughters haven't hesitated to join him on the show on several occasions. In an episode of "Cuines" dedicated to the castanyada, Marc made panellets with Ona and Sira, spreading tenderness and familiarity to the audience. The bond between father and daughters, and those small gestures that bring their features closer to Berta's, haven't gone unnoticed.

| TV3

Who is Berta and why is her face a mystery?

According to various reports, Berta is Marc Ribas's current partner, but not the girls' biological mother. His daughters, born from a previous relationship of the chef, have features very similar to this woman who now shares his life. Her name, her background, and her profile are kept in the shadows, which fuels public interest.

This reality adds an interesting twist: Berta has become a true symbol, even without being the center of the spotlight. The kinship isn't limited to physical traits: a deep emotional connection between them is sensed, even through brief appearances on screen. That's why, when Marc affectionately refers to "la yaya" on a show, he makes us realize that the girls may have inherited that way of looking, that sensitivity, in tune with their mother.

A family portrait with television magic

The chef has shared countless anecdotes linked to his personal environment; he has explained, for example, that he makes panellets with his daughters inspired by his mother's cooking, the grandmother, a tradition that could be related to Berta's influence in daily life. In addition, his social media have been filled with endearing moments: from walks around Terrassa, his city, to special shows where Ona actively participates in recipes, reflecting that transmission of family values that goes beyond cooking.

| 3Cat

A perfect balance between public and private

The media interest in Berta shows how, in the digital age, the public feels attracted not only to the main figure, but also to their immediate circle. The physical resemblance between mother and daughters triggers that human nature of seeking continuities and bonds. However, Marc Ribas has handled it with respect and elegance: neither excessive exposure nor absolute silence. He has managed to dose it just right, letting people enjoy the family traits that emerge on screen, without giving up Berta's privacy.