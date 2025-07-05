The Catalan word Natalia Sánchez likes the most

At the recent People in Red gala held in Montjuïc, Barcelona, Natalia Sánchez, known for her role as "Teté" in Los Serrano and mother of two children with Marc Clotet, surprised the audience with a confession that blends love, culture, and identity. Instead of talking only about fashion or charitable causes, the actress revealed which Catalan word moves her the most. It is not by chance: that small gesture of affection toward her partner's language reveals a deep and genuine integration, highlighting the most personal side of her public life.

"Batec" and its emotional power

During the evening, and flanked by figures like Andreu Buenafuente and Silvia Abril, Natalia pointed out that among all the expressions she has learned thanks to Marc Clotet, there is one that steals her heart: "batec," which in Spanish means "heartbeat." For her, that word not only sounds poetic, but it also represents very personal experiences and emotions. Natalia confessed that, of all the words she would learn, she might get several tattooed, but that is the one that moves her the most.

It was not an improvised gesture. Her command of Catalan has been a constant process since she moved to Barcelona in 2018, after starting her relationship with Marc. She herself has described the Catalan actor as her "private teacher": he listens to her, corrects her, and teaches her every day, even at home.

| Canva

The evolution of her Catalan

Natalia, born in Madrid in 1990, learned Catalan thanks to her partner, turning what was anecdotal into something everyday. With just two classes in Madrid and intensive preparation for an audition at Teatre Nacional de Catalunya, the sparks of her passion for the language were ignited. Since then, she has not stopped: she has appeared in interviews, worked with scripts in Catalan, and uses it in her daily family life.

Today, together with Marc and their children Lia and Neo, Catalan is spoken at home. Her eldest daughter already switches effortlessly from one language to another depending on the context. When Natalia switches to Catalan in public, many do not even suspect that she is from Madrid. Her accent has already received praise on social media. A video clip of her interview on RTVE Catalunya went viral with phrases like "I'm overwhelmed, it's a super motivation that people value it."

From Madrid to Barcelona: job opportunities

Her command of Catalan has opened job opportunities for Natalia Sánchez. Her first interview on Punts de Vista, where she promoted Los herederos de la tierra, confirmed that leap: her impeccable pronunciation earned her praise from host Tània Sàrries and went viral immediately. "Few things would make me happier right now than being able to play a role in Catalan," she confessed, emphasizing how this learning not only strengthens her personal life, but also expands her opportunities in the audiovisual sector.

| Ajuntament de Barcelona

With her accent practically indistinguishable from that of a native speaker, she has gone from occasional interviews to aspiring to roles in Catalan productions or in cultural settings within Catalunya. She not only presents, but also dreams of acting, and sends a nod to TV3 and other Catalan platforms: "I'd love to work in Catalan. I live here and I feel this language as my own."

"Batec" in her life context

The fact that Natalia has chosen the word "batec" – heartbeat in Catalan – is not a coincidence. It represents her emotional connection with the new stage of her life. It goes beyond initial romanticism. It is proof that learning a language can be a deep bond with the culture and the people around you.