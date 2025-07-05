King Charles III's eccentricities that won't please his subjects

Since his proclamation in May 2023, Charles III has captured attention not only for his institutional speech, but also for seemingly spontaneous gestures that reflect a restrained impatience. Every action, no matter how small it may seem, has become the subject of analysis. Above all, considering that he has such meticulous habits that the Anglo-Saxon press has even dubbed him "the monarch who doesn't settle for the ordinary," even "pampered prince."

Absolute control over every detail

In his royal circle, they insist that not everything is unfounded whim, but rather part of a quest for control in the face of the responsibility of the throne. According to Paul Burrell, Diana's former butler, Charles III demands almost ritual routines: his pajamas and even his shoelaces must be perfectly ironed every morning, and every night the bathtub plug has to be placed in a precise position so that the bath, always warm, fills exactly halfway.

This trait of his personality even made an appearance during the proclamation, when at a protocol moment, Charles decisively removed an inkwell from the table. Far from being a trivial gesture, this episode was interpreted as a symbol that, although his investiture was surrounded by pomp, he was only comfortable if everything matched his personal habits.

The essential travel throne

It has often been said that King Charles III travels with his own portable toilet and rolls of Kleenex Velvet paper, along with a bed and furniture that accompany his official luggage. For him, this isn't a whim but a non-negotiable condition. According to Tina Brown in The Palace Papers, the only sign that everything is ready is the arrival of the truck with his belongings.

In an interview about his personal life, Paul Burrell commented that Charles III demands exactly 1 in. (2.5 cm) of toothpaste on the brush every morning. Something that might seem trivial, but that shows his frantic desire to keep control over the smallest details.

Custom breakfasts

Nutrition is also part of his routine. He always accompanies his breakfast with natural products such as Darjeeling tea, various honeys, nuts, plums—although he usually returns one—and cheese or biscuits at a specific temperature. Chef Darren McGrady, former royal resident, confirms that "the breakfast goes with him in a box anywhere in the world."

There is no shortage of critical voices who describe these guidelines as obsessive, behind a perfectionist personality that seeks order in the face of media chaos. Charles III's quirks tear the public veil to show a king who, after 70 years of preparation, keeps even the smallest aspect of his environment under control.