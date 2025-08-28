Marc Márquez keeps winning in MotoGP after his vacation in this area

An escape to a blue corner of the Mediterranean, plenty of sunshine, and company that has already become inseparable. Marc Márquez closed the summer break with outward calm and inner hunger, as true champions usually do when they return. The schedule dictated an immediate return to action, but the rider arrived with the relaxed demeanor of someone who truly disconnects. What followed were controlled turns, surgical overtakes, and a new chapter of dominance that amazes the paddock.

From Balearic sunset to the podium: this is how he extended the streak

After his break in Menorca, where his partner Gemma Pinto declared "my favorite island," the champion reappeared with the same competitive fierceness. The vacation scene, with coves and sunsets, was documented on his profiles before he returned to the track. In Austria, he broke his Red Bull Ring curse and linked his sixth Sunday victory, proving that the break didn't change anything essential. His first win there marked an emotional and statistical turning point for 93.

A week later, in Hungary, he secured another sprint and race double, with a meticulous reading of the medium tire. He dropped to fourth place after contact with Bezzecchi and regained the lead on lap eleven, shutting down any rival attempt. His lead in the World Championship soared above 560 pts. (170 points), with Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi as his closest pursuers. Ducati displayed the relentless red in which 93 seems more comfortable than ever, after his arrival in the factory team.

| XCatalunya, Justicon, Instagram de Gemma Pintó

The Hungarian circuit returned to the schedule after 21 years (33 years), and 93 debuted it with almost insolent authority. Even with a turbulent start and Acosta's late comeback, the race was encapsulated in his pace dictation. Álex Márquez, his closest rival in the standings, finished fourteenth after an early crash that shaped his script. Marc himself celebrated just off the podium with a concise message on Instagram: "Hungary was a blast," highlighting ten Sunday wins.

Ducati and social media after Balaton Park

A week earlier, he had already boasted six consecutive wins, a warning that summer wasn't going to cool his momentum. From the championship's account, the chorus was recorded: seven consecutive grands prix for a rider who has rewritten the season's script. Ducati itself joined the wave with another post celebrating the tenth victory of the season and the seventh consecutive celebration. Regarding his vacation, Gemma posted photos of coves and sunsets, and finished with a "my favorite island."

The plan was to disconnect in Menorca with friends, and return with a clear mind and a steady pulse. Meanwhile, the factory team recalled the common goal: a contract through 2026 and a project aiming to sweep the statistical records. The sporting alliance was announced to dress number 93 in red and secure a cycle of maximum performance. High-voltage events remain, but the margin invites thoughts of records and celebrations before the Asian tour.