Marivent Palace confirms what many are suspecting about Infanta Cristina

Marivent Palace has finally confirmed what many had suspected in recent days about Infanta Cristina. The anticipation was clear, since with the start of summer and the movements of the royal family, all eyes were on her. Would she go to Mallorca this year as a gesture of reconciliation or would she keep her distance?

There has been much talk of a rapprochement with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, fueled by discreet meetings and private visits. Some even said that she had been at Zarzuela Palace in a reserved manner, which led some to think that she would reappear at Marivent Palace. However, sources close to the royal circle have confirmed that Cristina hasn't been to Marivent this summer (este verano) and there are no plans for her to do so.

This detail hasn't gone unnoticed and has already caused multiple interpretations, especially since this is her second summer as a single woman after her official divorce from Iñaki Urdangarin. Although some saw it as an opportunity to strengthen family ties, the reality is that she has chosen to stay on the sidelines. This absence, now confirmed by the Palace, isn't a matter of chance, but a conscious and firm choice.

Infanta Cristina chooses privacy and family far from Marivent

Despite what was desired, the Infanta has sought refuge in a very different destination in Bidart, in the French Basque Country. There, she has enjoyed a few quiet days, far from protocol, the press, and the symbolism that comes with appearing in Palma. It has been a personal decision, linked to her family life, and especially to her desire to spend time with her son Juan, who lives in London.

Her schedule this summer has been completely private and very selective. Only her participation in an intimate dinner for her 60th birthday at Zarzuela Palace has become publicly known. Even so, her time there was discreet and without any intention of appearing publicly, which reinforces the idea that Cristina carefully chooses when and how to make herself visible.

Marivent confirms the change of direction for Infanta Cristina

In fact, her life has changed deeply since the divorce, and her decisions reflect that. Her usual residence continues to be Geneva, where she combines work and tranquility, far from the institutional spotlight. It's not that she has disappeared, but that she has withdrawn into a simpler existence, where she is no longer forced to play any role.

What Marivent has confirmed is not just a physical absence, but a clear position from the Infanta regarding her current role within the royal family. She no longer needs to be present to be part of it, and she has made it clear that her way of belonging is more intimate. Thus, this confirmation puts an end to doubts and shows that Infanta Cristina has chosen another path, one that is calmer and freer.