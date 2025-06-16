Marc Márquez and Gemma Pinto get married, everyone says the same thing

The couple formed by MotoGP rider Marc Márquez and influencer Gemma Pinto have stirred up social media again this week after attending a wedding in Menorca. What seemed like a simple summer getaway has become the epicenter of romantic speculation, with warm images and an atmosphere that hasn't left anyone indifferent.

photos on Instagram that will spark conversation

Over the past weekend, both shared on Instagram a "mix" of photos that included gala moments, bike rides, and scenes by the sea. Among them, a snippet of the wedding ceremony held in an idyllic setting in Menorca slipped in, which Gemma described as "The perfect setting for infinite love."

The rider, visibly moved, accompanied the post with a phrase that left some doubt in the air: "Mix from a very top weekend!.

A comment from model Laura Escanes, mentioning Menorca, confirmed the location. In addition, several videos show a horse rearing up with the couple laughing together. Many interpreted this detail as another nod toward a possible marriage proposal.

will there be a wedding? this is the question

Although followers are quick to speculate about an upcoming wedding, especially after Marc's joke making a "fake proposal" during training in Jerez.

Marc already spoke out in 2023 when a similar rumor arose: after joking with a ring, he clarified with a smile, "No, no," and stated that he was "very happy in his personal life." That humorous gesture was repeated in Jerez in April, when he pretended to kneel before Gemma during a MotoGP paddock event.

| Instagram

Meanwhile, Gemma also appeared close and grateful on social media after an early celebration of her 28th birthday, sharing the simplicity with a cake, guacamole, laughter, and a loving joint message: "Happy birthday, darling. I love you."

for now, it's just a rumor

As of today, there isn't any confirmation about an upcoming wedding. The rider's statements, always measured, keep reminding us that this isn't the first time engagement rumors have circulated. However, the romantic atmosphere and vacation context suggest that, while there isn't an official announcement, the maturity of the relationship does open the door to a possible real wedding in the near future.