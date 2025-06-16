The mishap of a legendary 'El Cor de la Ciutat' actor in Argentina

What began as a quiet getaway to a remote corner of Patagonia ended up becoming a surprising episode for one of the most recognizable faces on Catalan television. A shout as he passed shattered his calm and placed him at the center of a reflection on the thin line between fiction and real life. Can a deep voice and a face marked by drama instill fear in strangers?

what happened?

The protagonist of this story was walking along a trail in Puerto Madryn, a small Patagonian town, when a group of locals hurled a blunt insult at him: "Rapist!" It was midday, the sun was scorching, and the atmosphere was calm. The actor, whose presence inevitably reminds many of his most hated role in El cor de la ciutat, heard the shout from the opposite sidewalk.

Surprised, he reacted calmly and with a touch of irony: a pause, a smile, and a "Ja vinc!" before continuing his walk as if nothing had happened.

statements on Rac1

Through the interview on RAC1, the actor clarified that there was no violent confrontation, nor any malicious intent on the part of those who addressed him, who were not aware of his professional career. He also acknowledged that his physique—deep voice, intense gaze, usual villain style—can create mistaken perceptions, but he insisted that "una cosa és la ficció i una altra la persona" ("one thing is fiction and another is the person").

On social media, the story sparked different reactions: from supporters who regret the power of image to others who highlight the importance of not judging without knowing. The reflections multiply: Could this experience have been avoided with a simple gesture of introduction?

a career in Catalonia and in Catalan

He rose to fame as one of the most unforgettable antagonists in El cor de la ciutat (2000–2009), a series that defined an era on TV3 rac1.cat. His dramatic range, accompanied by a deep voice and an imposing presence, has opened doors for him in theater and film. This same artistic combination, however, has now served as the involuntary stage for a misunderstanding in Patagonian lands.

It is clear that Soler's career is a success. He was even recognized in a distant town, on the other side of the world. This makes it clear that "El Cor de la Ciutat" was one of the most important series in TV3's history.