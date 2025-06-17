Arnau Paris delivers his verdict: the best dish in Catalan cuisine

Catalan cuisine took center stage next weekend thanks to a viral challenge. Arnau Paris, a well-known and charismatic chef, had to decide live which is the best Catalan dish in a "face-off" broadcast by 3Cat. What started as a game ended up sparking an intense debate on social media, with thousands of followers analyzing and commenting on each of the chef's choices.

Arnau's viral challenge

Everything started with a short video, but the surprise came quickly. Arnau Paris didn't hesitate to leave escalivada out in favor of pa amb tomàquet, something unthinkable for many. Then, he chose botifarra over calçots.

In one of the tensest duels, crema catalana beat canelons after a dramatic pause. Allioli also prevailed, leaving mató amb mel out. Round after round, the chef kept the favorites of many Catalan families.

The final duel, pure tension

In the second phase, pa amb tomàquet faced botifarra amb mongetes. This time, Arnau stayed true to his first choice and bread with tomato made it to the final.

On the other side, crema catalana won over allioli without much discussion. The audience was already divided: sweet or savory? Popular tradition or iconic dessert?

The final decision was the most tense. Arnau Paris, visibly torn, had to choose between two symbols of Catalan culture. He hesitated. He paused. Finally, with a nervous smile, he pronounced the verdict: "Crema catalana." Thus, the classic dessert dethroned the omnipresent pa amb tomàquet.

The echo on social media and fans' reaction

The result of the challenge spread like wildfire. Hundreds of messages flooded Twitter. Some defended the chef's decision, while others protested nostalgically for their favorite dishes.

Figures from Catalan cuisine and other contestants from gastronomic reality shows also joined the debate. Some, like Marc Ribas, commented on how difficult it is to choose when each dish represents such an important part of Catalan identity.

Even followers from outside Catalunya joined the thread, asking about recipes and sharing family memories tied to the eliminated dishes.

A delicious controversy

Arnau Paris's choice has put more than just a simple gastronomic preference on the table. It has reminded everyone that Catalan cuisine is full of emotions, debates, and passion. It's not just food; it's history, tradition, and family.

Arnau himself joked in a later comment: "Today I've made more enemies than in any other contest final." In Catalunya, talking about food is never a minor issue. Meanwhile, the debate remains open on social media. Crema catalana or pa amb tomàquet?