The Madrid restaurant that's won over Infanta Elena: it's LGTBI and very affordable

Infanta Elena once again becomes the center of attention, after the restaurant in downtown Madrid that managed to captivate her has come to light. An LGTBI and very inexpensive establishment that King Felipe's sister had the opportunity to visit a little over a year ago.

On March 13, 2024, the Duchess of Lugo was seen in the La Latina neighborhood during Ignacio Galán Ordóñez's birthday, one of her closest friends.

| Instagram, @nachalamacha

The first meeting between Infanta Elena and the actor took place in 2023, right after one of the performances of the musical Malinche, in which he performed. Since then, they started to build a strong friendship.

They've been seen together on several occasions, including the aforementioned Ignacio's birthday. For the occasion, the artist organized a get-together with friends at La Buha, one of the most iconic restaurants in downtown Madrid, which managed to win over the infanta.

This establishment is known not only for its famous omelets of all flavors, but also for its extremely affordable prices and the diversity of its clientele.

All about La Buha, the popular Madrid restaurant that has captivated Infanta Elena

Those who've walked through the La Latina neighborhood have surely passed by La Buha. This tavern, located at Plaza de La Cebada number 10, blends a modern style with a warm atmosphere.

What surprises visitors the most is that inside it hides a cave that's ideal for events and celebrations, in addition to having a spacious outdoor terrace.

| Europa Press

This time, Infanta Elena was the one who enjoyed this gastronomic offering. The venue, with its calm atmosphere and traditional look, turned out to be perfect for going unnoticed. In fact, thanks to its discretion, she was able to relax without being chased by photographers.

Beyond the endless debate about whether an omelet should have onions or not, this restaurant has gained fame for its original fillings. Its omelets are prepared with a wide variety of ingredients, ranging from classic flavors to bolder options.

The menu features products as traditional as chorizo, caramelized onion, York ham, cheese, mushrooms, tuna, and different types of peppers and vegetables. These are joined by more daring combinations like truffle sauce, guacamole, jalapeños, confit cod, or octopus.

| Instagram, @tabernaselbuolabuha

Behind La Buha's success is Antonio Villar, a restaurateur who has brought his concept to several parts of the country. He currently has four locations in Madrid, Murcia, and Ciudad Real, with future openings planned in Albacete, Zaragoza, and Salamanca.

As the owner of La Buha confirmed during an interview with El Español, his business prepares about 30,000 omelets per month. These dishes have managed to win over even Infanta Elena.

"We had a chicken farm in the village and I used to bring the eggs to Madrid to make omelets, something I still do so they're made with free-range organic eggs. I started with the caramelized Manchego onion omelet with goat cheese and it was very well received. Then I continued with other ingredients until I got to the ones we have now."

Meanwhile, Antonio Villar made it clear that, for him, it's essential that "the ingredients come from Castilla-La Mancha." "I offer very good wines from the region in my venues. Even though I've spent many years away, I identify with and feel very Manchego," he added.

This formula seems to have been the key to winning over Infanta Elena, since, as we all know, she's a strong advocate for national products. "[The secret is]to offer good service, with good chairs and good tables, but above all with good food," the restaurateur concluded.