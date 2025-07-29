Letizia Ortiz desperate: the routes of Leonor of Borbón that end badly

It seems that the royal family's routine never rests. We have closed a solemn chapter with Princess Leonor as the protagonist of the official events at the Escuela Naval de Marín. Now, media attention is once again turning to her life outside protocol.

In recent days, the focus isn't on her decorations or the parades presided over by Felipe VI. The focus is on her new schedule. Night outings have set off all the alarms at Zarzuela and have put Letizia at the center of a media storm.

Gone are the images of the heiress among uniforms and solemnity. Now, the protagonist is a young woman eager to make the most of her free time. Sources close to the Casa Real point this out, and it can be felt in the atmosphere of Madrid, where her getaways have started to generate comments on social media.

Night getaways that put Casa Real in check

What at first could be seen as a logical phase of youth and disconnection has turned into a very worrying reason in Leonor's circle. Since she finished her demanding naval training, the princess has adopted a nightlife schedule that has little to do with the values of discretion and reserve. Leonor, far from seeking seclusion, has chosen a vibrant social life that is sometimes difficult to control.

Social media and rumors arising in WhatsApp groups of Madrid's high society report on the princess's movements. It's not unusual to see her in trendy venues in the Salamanca, Ponzano, or Chamberí neighborhoods, always surrounded by a select group of friends.

What stands out is the frequency and intensity of these outings. Many times, they last until the early hours of the morning, which hasn't gone unnoticed by either the press or her family circle.

According to journalists specialized in Casa Real, Leonor's security detail has had to intervene on more than one occasion to prevent the dissemination of compromising images. The security team itself is at its limit. The changes of venue, attempts by onlookers to take photos, and the difficulty of going unnoticed have turned every night into an odyssey.

Letizia at the limit: tension and fear of new scandals

Queen Letizia's concern is visible, even through the usual secrecy of Casa Real. Sources in her circle say that the queen has had more than one tense conversation with her daughter, trying to stop a public exposure that could lead to scandals that are difficult to manage. Letizia, aware of the impact of any image or testimony, fears that a slip by the heiress could ruin years of work building a modern yet responsible image for the monarchy.

Nervousness has reached such a point that Zarzuela's communications team has given clear instructions to minimize Leonor's presence in public nightlife venues. However, the heiress's freedom seems to be above the imposed limits, and tensions between mother and daughter are increasing.

This isn't the first time a similar situation has occurred. During the Juan Sebastián Elcano trip, there were already episodes of nightlife and last-minute negotiations with international media to stop the publication of images. Now, the difference is that the settings are in Madrid and the pressure is greater, with all eyes on the princess.

Crisis for the institution

What is happening with Leonor is a chapter of teenage rebellion, but it's also a clear sign of the challenges the monarchy faces in the 21st century. Every outing by the princess is a test for the image of the Crown and for Leonor herself.

Leonor's wild nights and the strain on royal security have set off alarms at Zarzuela. Queen Letizia, concerned, seeks to stop her daughter's media exposure, while the monarchy faces one of its most delicate challenges in years.