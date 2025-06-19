Leonor of Bourbon's classmates leak highly compromising information

The military training of the Princess of Asturias had been presented as her major commitment to show dedication and courage. However, in recent weeks, an alert has arisen among her shipmates: Is the physical rigor taking a toll on her? A rumor that, if confirmed, could jeopardize the image of strength that has always been associated with the heiress.

During her training on the frigate Blas de Lezo, after completing part of her cruise on the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, several midshipmen have anonymously commented that Leonor's physical condition "is a disaster" and that she wouldn't even have the strength to fire missiles.

Moreover, last month, from the Elcano it was reported that "she doesn't train, she doesn't exercise" and that her performance didn't reach the desired level.

These leaks haven't been official, but some media claim that the Princess was warned for "not trying hard enough" during the physical tests, and that she, despite her intellectual dedication, would have trouble meeting the physical demands.

However, there's another side of the coin: Other sources indicate that her relationship with her shipmates is excellent, and that despite the physical effort, she hasn't skipped a single exercise or her commitments on board.

From Casa Real there hasn't been a direct response to the criticism, but in recent days official images —from Zarzuela— of Leonor performing maneuvers, protocols, and physical activities have been published, as an attempt to silence the rumors by internal sources.

In addition, a personal branding expert consulted by Telecinco highlights that there is "a notable toning" in her physical appearance after almost two years of military training: Two details that point to a positive evolution.

This isn't the first time Leonor has followed in her father and grandfather's footsteps in military training. In January 2025, she boarded the Elcano for her training cruise through Latin America and New York. Later, she continued on the frigate Blas de Lezo, performing live fire and typical Navy protocols.

In Zaragoza, even before the cruise, she had already been assigned a personal trainer to strengthen her physical capacity given the demanding nature of the military program.

Faced with these doubts, monarchists are asking the following questions: Is she a young woman adapting to a demanding environment or is there a real problem with her physical preparation?

Will she keep improving and proving she's up to the task, or will this chapter mark a turning point in her military training? We'll know soon.