The politician who's sparked a fight between Elena and Cristina of Bourbon

From the range of intrigues in the Royal Household, a new fracture emerges that could mark a turning point in the relationship between the two Borbón sisters. Behind an apparent unity, differences arise based on key decisions regarding their father, King Juan Carlos, and his future legacy.

An unexpected clash

According to Pilar Eyre, through an exclusive published in El Nacional and on a television program, Infanta Cristina has shown her disagreement with her father's latest initiative: the lawsuit against the former president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla. This legal move, promoted by the emeritus king, has caused strong rejection among the more moderate sectors of the family.

Cristina believes that this action could draw judicial attention to Juan Carlos's finances, even putting Felipe VI at risk, who in 2020 publicly admitted that his father had accumulated irregular funds. For her, the lawsuit will be counterproductive and will further complicate the emeritus's fiscal situation.

| Dean Drobot, XCatalunya, Vanitatis

Elena's unconditional support

Meanwhile, according to Eyre, Infanta Elena has chosen to support the outgoing king. Loyal to her father, she rejects the criticism made by Revilla and supports the legal initiative, apparently convinced that it is the right path. Eyre keeps that this stance is based on a sense of personal and family loyalty, although it has been described as impulsive and poorly calculated by sources close to the family.

The debate between the sisters also has economic implications. Both Cristina and Elena would today be the beneficiaries of the assets Felipe VI decided to renounce, and that their father keeps under control. Cristina, based in Switzerland, and Elena, more connected to Spain, display different positions on how to safeguard that estate.

The inheritance and its fiscal shadow

In 2020, Felipe VI distanced himself from Juan Carlos's estate as a measure to protect the Crown. However, that gesture indirectly benefited his sisters: by renouncing that fortune, the infantas did not have to do so, and they remain linked to the questioned funds. This circumstance has become a source of friction, as each interprets the scope and consequences of that decision differently.

| Reddit

Although neither Elena nor Cristina have spoken publicly, social media have been a stage for speculation. On accounts related to reality shows and tabloid press, versions circulate supporting one sister or the other. Digital editorials criticize Elena for her alleged "blind support," while Cristina's stance is seen as "prudent," trying not to undermine the Crown.

What happens now?

The leading television outlet stated that "Infanta Cristina warned that a media tsunami was coming if they went ahead with the lawsuit," something that would coincide with the warnings reportedly issued by the younger Borbón.

The legal strategy is still underway and Revilla's response could include requests for key witnesses, including Felipe VI, which would prolong the case and expose it to public opinion. In this context, the fracture between the sisters is not only public, but also extends its influence in the institutional environment.

| Casa Real

Toward an irreversible fragmentation

In the end, this episode puts not only a lawsuit in check: it also challenges family unity. Cristina, with a cautious and defensive stance, clashes with Elena, whose paternal loyalty commits her to a firmer position.

In the middle is the symbol of the reign and the future of the monarchical institution. Will the weight of family loyalty outweigh institutional rigor?