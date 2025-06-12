Leonor of Bourbon's suspicion about her boyfriend

In mid-January 2025, Princess Leonor set sail from Cádiz for a historic training cruise aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano. Over 114 days, she traveled through the Americas, a period of military training filled with media attention. Just days before her arrival in New York, a rumor emerged that eclipses any naval maneuver.

events during the voyage

It is said that Leonor de Borbón suspects that her romantic involvement with a young midshipman may have been a sham. On May 29, it was reported that the princess had discovered that her connection with this companion was not genuine. "Leonor suspects that her crush on Elcano has been deceiving her since they boarded in Cádiz," El Nacional stated.

Sources from the voyage recount that the relationship began naturally. There were conversations on deck, shared dinners, and moments of camaraderie during celebrations such as Carnival in Brazil or a break in Montevideo. However, as the weeks went by, the princess reportedly began to notice certain suspicious behaviors.

This reached a breaking point during a stopover in New York: allegedly, Leonor experienced a moment of personal conflict, which led to emotional distance from the midshipman. Some even say that she returned to Spain a few days earlier to continue her training on the frigate Blas de Lezo, distancing herself from him.

the official stance

The Royal Household has not issued statements regarding her personal life, but they have reacted firmly to leaked images. In Chile, they filed a complaint over the publication of photos taken without permission, demanding respect for the princess's privacy. In official media, they prefer to highlight the strict adherence to the training protocol, emphasizing that Leonor has followed the same rules as her peers.

| Youtube: ¡HOLA!

The midshipmen themselves, speaking to RNE during a stopover in the Dominican Republic, praised her discipline and camaraderie, although they acknowledged a certain "cockiness" typical among young people during recreational activities. This image contrasts with the rumors of possible "emotional deception."

public eye and tabloid press

This is not the first time the princess has found herself in the public eye over personal matters. In April, an alleged relationship with a young Brazilian during a stopover in Brazil went viral after a kiss at a carnival donbalon.com. Days later, attention shifted to a still-rumored dismissal.

Later, controversy over some bikini photos in Montevideo sparked criticism and legal complaints. It also served to emphasize that this journey has not been a simple trip, but a strictly structured academic experience.

| Casa Real

From the perspective of the tabloid press, there is a recurring narrative: a young heiress, official training, and romantic speculation. However, if one analyzes the sources, what has happened doesn't necessarily fit a publicly established romance. Rather, it is a close friendship, subjected to tension upon discovering possible motives of self-promotion or social gain on the part of the companion.

friendship or misguided affection?

Insisting on "deception" without concrete evidence is premature, especially considering the caution of Zarzuela and the military environment. If confirmed, this experience may have been a lesson in maturity for the princess, who is learning not only to command ships but also to navigate complex personal and emotional situations.

Thus, without glorified headlines, a more realistic interpretation emerges: Leonor may have distanced herself out of respect and prudence, not because of a romantic scandal.

| Canva

The end of this stage in the US and her immediate incorporation into the Blas de Lezo reflect not only a training decision, but perhaps also an emotional one. Maybe this experience is just another chapter in the future queen's life. Time will tell.