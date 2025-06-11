Major blow for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: this is how they've been condemned

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as active members of the British monarchy in 2020, their every move has been scrutinized. What began as a brave bid for freedom and autonomy has turned into a complex journey, filled with social, media, and personal obstacles.

The couple, one of the most media-covered of the past decade, have experienced a dramatic drop in their popularity. From appearing on magazine covers as icons of modernity, empathy, and institutional renewal, they have shifted to headlines marked more by controversy and distance from Buckingham.

from global celebrities to uncomfortable figures

"Megxit," as British tabloids dubbed it, marked a turning point for both the couple and the monarchy. Tensions with the royal family, explosive interviews (such as the one with Oprah Winfrey), and constant rumors about internal disputes have caused significant damage to their public image.

In recent years, Harry and Meghan have tried to reinvent themselves outside the monarchy, with audiovisual projects, editorial collaborations, and philanthropic activities. However, the results have been mixed. While some praise their social commitment, others criticize them for living off the fame inherited from the throne they wanted to escape.

Added to this are the legal troubles that have followed them, the emotional toll of being constantly in the media spotlight, and, more recently, a revelation that has shocked even their most loyal followers.

an attempt to break definitively with the past

In an attempt to draw a clear line between themselves and their institutional ties, Prince Harry reportedly considered a measure that would affect his children. According to sources close to the couple, the youngest son of King Charles III considered changing his children's last name and abandoning the traditional "Mountbatten-Windsor."

The idea was to adopt Diana's maternal surname, "Spencer," as a symbol of independence and a tribute to his mother. A symbolic and emotional break with everything the monarchy represents.

According to the same source, Harry consulted this step with his uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, Diana's brother, who reportedly advised him against making such a drastic decision. "It was a friendly conversation, but Charles explained to him that legally adopting the Spencer surname would mean breaking with the royal lineage irreversibly.

Despite the desire, the idea did not move forward. The British laws governing the royal family are inflexible in this regard. Archie and Lilibet Diana's certificates will continue to show the Mountbatten-Windsor surname, as tradition and current regulations dictate. Harry had to accept that there are decisions that do not depend solely on his will.

shocking ending: Harry and Meghan consider leaving the US

According to a trusted source revealed to the British weekly The Spectator, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering leaving the US and establishing their permanent residence in a European country, possibly Portugal or Switzerland. Pay attention, because the reasons will surprise you.

The reason would not only be media pressure, but also the sense of isolation, economic failure of some projects, and the desire to raise their children in a more private environment with different values. A decision that would mean a second exile and a new chapter in their lives far from the Hollywood spotlight... even farther from Buckingham Palace.