Froilán reappears: His reaction to a question about Leonor

Felipe Juan Froilán's latest appearance in Madrid surprised people due to his discretion when faced with questions about his own family, especially his cousins, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. Far from a festive or controversial encounter, what stood out the most was his silence: a gesture that, being so emphatic, becomes news.

Reappearance with a significant gesture

On Saturday, May 31, the reporter found Froilán in Chamberí. He was walking with a steady pace, dressed simply—jeans and a t-jersey—sober even with a few days' beard, and with a relaxed yet serious expression. Although he visits frequently, this night seemed different.

At first, he answered briefly to questions about Abu Dhabi, his grandfather, or his academic projects, avoiding elaboration. When his cousins were mentioned, something changed. He was asked: "Are you happy with what your cousin Leonor is doing with the ship? Did you also congratulate Sofía on her graduation?"

| Instagram, Casa Real

The response was absolute silence: not a glance, not a word, not even apparent distance. That moment, seemingly innocent, turned into a significant gesture. Froilán chose not to comment at all on family matters, and that silence speaks louder than any statement.

Strategy or intrafamily tension

There hasn't been any official confirmation from Zarzuela or any spokesperson. However, analysts in the royal environment interpret this silence as part of a possible strategy. Since his move to Abu Dhabi in 2023, after several scandals and family decisions, Froilán is believed to have received instructions to reduce his media exposure.

His silence only when asked about Leonor and Sofía could point to a desire to disconnect himself from the current institutional line in the media. This line seeks to protect the image of the crown princess, who has recently become a public figure after her radio activity and her connection with the training ship Águila.

| Froilán de Marichalar

A debate has already started on social media. Some users value that his silence shows maturity and prudence. Others criticize him for avoiding answers as a member of a royal family, which could be interpreted as a lack of institutional commitment.

Background and family relationships

Froilán's distancing from the central Royal House is a recurring topic. Since the Christmas 2022 incident—which involved a fight outside a nightclub—he was sent to Abu Dhabi with his grandfather Juan Carlos. Since then, he has remained separated from his uncles Felipe VI and Letizia, and it is speculated that the queen's will has been essential to keep distances.

Nevertheless, his relationship with the emeritus king remains active, with frequent sports and social meetings in the Emirates and in Portugal, where Juan Carlos could move soon. His current life combines work in marketing at the state oil company ADNOC and a postgraduate degree, along with discreet parties on yachts, far from the media spotlight.

| @CasaReal, XCatalunya

A new turn in his media profile?

This contrast in behaviors reveals much about his personal evolution: from a controversial young man to a figure who prefers to remain silent on uncomfortable questions, keeping up appearances. Although he answers when it comes to general topics, he avoids direct family references.

Perhaps it's a way to protect his peace of mind, or maybe a sign that his relationships with the official royal family remain tense. If he keeps this line of self-control in future appearances, it won't be long before we hear interpretations about whether Froilán is redesigning his public image to focus on his personal project.

Cautious silence

Froilán's silence hasn't been accidental. In an environment where every word counts, his silence when Leonor and Sofía are mentioned speaks eloquently. Over time, we'll know whether this silence becomes the norm or, on the contrary, his characteristic spontaneous style returns.